TRC Acquires Rampart, A Leader In Land Rights Acquisition

Rampart will expand TRC's capabilities in the utilities, oil and gas, and renewable energy markets

WINDSOR, Conn., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, has acquired Rampart, a land rights acquisition company headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rampart provides comprehensive right-of-way, permitting and land services to utility, oil and gas, renewable energy and public works companies in the Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Rampart brings long-standing relationships with key clients in the energy and infrastructure sector.

"Rampart is poised for significant growth in the utility, renewables and pipeline sector driven by rising demand for power and support from Federal and State clean energy policies," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "With this acquisition, we are well positioned to capitalize on additional investment in the power and energy markets."

"TRC is a leader in the energy market and a seamless fit for driving our company's growth," said Allan Butler, President of Rampart. "By joining forces, we are unlocking new opportunities for growth, innovation and excellence."

Morrissey Goodale served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rampart.

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TRC Companies, Inc.

