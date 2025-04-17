Auradine Secures $153 Million In Series C Financing To Advance The Future Of Blockchain And AI Infrastructure

With over $300 million in funding, Auradine is driving scalable, sustainable and innovative infrastructure, including industry-leading Bitcoin mining and AI data center networking solutions.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auradine, Inc ., a leader in breakthrough, energy-efficient solutions for blockchain and AI infrastructure, today announced closing of an additional $153 million in connection with its Series C funding round. The oversubscribed round was led by StepStone Group and included participation from Maverick Silicon, Premji Invest, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Qualcomm Ventures, Mayfield, MARA Holdings, GSBackers and other existing investors.

This latest round brings Auradine's total capital raised to over $300 million, positioning the company to expand its product portfolio and accelerate its mission to deliver scalable, sustainable and innovative infrastructure for the AI and blockchain era. Concurrent with the Series C close, Auradine is announcing the formation of a new business group, AuraLinks AI , focused on open-standards based networking solutions to address the rapidly increasing bandwidth and cooling requirements of next-generation AI data centers. The AuraLinks AI team draws on decades of experience from companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Juniper, Marvell, Broadcom, Google, and Microsoft, with a proven track record of delivering market-leading products that have generated multi-billion-dollar revenues.

Since its founding in 2022, Auradine has emerged as a disruptor in blockchain and AI infrastructure, driven by innovation and execution. Key achievements include:



Commercial delivery of its TerafluxTM 3nm Bitcoin miners, featuring advanced cooling solutions now deployed by over 40 leading Bitcoin data center operators.

A rapidly expanding order pipeline, signaling strong demand for Auradine's high-performance, energy-efficient blockchain solutions.

Introduction of a high-speed, low-latency networking platform that enhances performance, reduces bottlenecks and maximizes GPU efficiency.

Recognition by the Global Semiconductor Alliance as a "Start-Up to Watch" for 2025.

Strategic contributions to the Ultra Accelerator Link (UAL) and Ultra Ethernet Link consortiums, helping shape future industry standards. Appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan to Auradine's Board of Directors.

Executive and Investor Perspectives

"Both Bitcoin and AI convert energy into economic value and require highly energy-efficient, scalable and flexible infrastructure solutions," said Rajiv Khemani, co-founder and CEO of Auradine. "Since day one, Auradine has focused on open standards, sustainability, and innovation velocity. Our dual focus on Bitcoin and AI infrastructure places Auradine at the intersection of pivotal technologies that will reshape computing and energy utilization for decades to come. This funding round enables us to scale that vision with greater speed and impact."

"We're thrilled to partner with Auradine, a company with a world-class team that has demonstrated outstanding execution across product development and go-to-market," said Andy Jones, Senior Managing Director at StepStone Group. "We've been impressed by their visionary roadmap across silicon, cooling, and system-level solutions for AI and blockchain- what we believe to be two of the most transformative trends of our time."

"Auradine has assembled a world-class engineering organization across semiconductors, security, and systems infrastructure," said Andrew Homan, Managing Partner of Maverick Silicon . "We are thrilled to join their mission to build more energy-efficient silicon and to onshore the development of critical technology infrastructure to the United States."

"At Qualcomm Ventures, we are excited to invest in companies that are shaping the future of data centers and AI," said Quinn Li, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Global Head of Qualcomm Ventures. "Auradine's approach is not only innovative but foundational to the evolution of Gen AI networking fabrics. We're excited to support their continued growth as they push the boundaries of high-performance infrastructure."

"AI and Crypto represent long-term secular growth trends that will define the next generation of computing infrastructure," said Sandesh Patnam, Managing Partner at Premji Invest. "Auradine combines a unique mix of talent, technology, and vision required to become a category leader delivering lasting value to the global infrastructure stack. We're excited to join their journey."

About Auradine

Auradine, Inc. is a leader in blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable and sustainable solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit .

