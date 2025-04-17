Bolt Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Finance & Crypto Superapp To Radically Simplify How Consumers Move Money

The new game-changing Bolt SuperApp combines crypto, debit, and peer-to-peer payments to usher in a single, unified consumer finance experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , a leading payments company, is proud to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind all-in-one financial services app, combining one-click crypto and everyday payments, into a centralized and seamless platform. The app is available for download at bolt/pay . Once downloaded, iOS users will be added to a waitlist. Full access is expected to be granted selectively to iOS users early next week, and Android users will follow soon.

Bolt has spent the past decade building a category-defining one-click checkout experience-one that's trusted by leading retailers and beloved by millions of shoppers. Bolt has created a two-sided network of 80+ million US shoppers and hundreds of top merchants, all connected through its seamless one-click checkout.

Today's consumers still find themselves jumping between multiple clunky apps and interfaces in order to make purchases; buy and sell crypto; manage their money; split costs with friends and family, etc. That's why Bolt is expanding the best-in-class, one-click checkout experience by creating a SuperApp that is a centralized and personalized hub for financial services.* The Bolt app will grant users greater access and visibility into their financial health, allowing them to leverage their full spending power from a single interface...and a single click.

"I founded Bolt 11 years ago to build the easiest app to buy/sell/send Crypto. I believe this still hasn't been done well in the marketplace. Today marks a significant day: the return of that original vision. But this time around, it is so much more." said Bolt CEO, Ryan Breslow. "Bolt's app is fast, simple, rewarding, and radically consumer-first. We've taken the most essential money tools-crypto, payments, shopping, and rewards-and rebuilt them into a single, seamless experience. This is the future we've been building toward for many years and the time is now. No more juggling apps, no more friction. Just one single app, and one single click, for everything to do with your money with ease."

Bolt is offering a robust feature set, with additional functionality on the horizon, app capabilities include:



Crypto, One-Click Away: Bolt is the easiest way to buy, sell, send, and receive major cryptocurrencies-including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Solana, and Polygon-directly within the app. Every user is provisioned an on-chain balance powered by ZeroHash,** with full visibility into real-time balances and confirmations.



Supercharged Bolt Rewards Debit Card and Smart Rewards: The Bolt Debit Card comes with a unique super-rewards program including up to 3% direct cash back on eligible purchases, and up to 7% in Love Store Credits.***



Lightning Fast Peer-to-Peer Payments: With just a single click, users can process peer payments securely, exchanging funds simply and with confidence.

Enhanced Bolt Account & Order Tracking: A sleek new experience for 80M+ shoppers, including real-time order tracking.

Bolt's Super app lays the groundwork for a new era in consumer fintech.

Download the Bolt app now here to join the waitlist.

About Bolt

Bolt provides retailers with best-in-class customer conversion through seamless and secure one-click checkout. Leading brands like Revolve, Benefit Cosmetics, and Kendra Scott leverage Bolt's Checkout & Universal Shopper Network to recognize and access rich, actionable data and insights on shopper behavior from 80M+ US shoppers. The app enhances the shoppers buying experience by bringing lightning speed, security, and delight to every interaction. In turn, Bolt merchants reap the benefits of more engaged, lifetime shoppers. Bolt's consumer network spanning tens of millions of shoppers is now getting a more expansive offering with its Finance & Crypto SuperApp. To learn more, visit bolt .

*Bolt is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Midland States Bank, Member FDIC.

**Cryptocurrency services provided by Zero Hash. Any cryptocurrency or investment products are not insured by the FDIC; not deposits or obligations of the bank or its affiliates; not guaranteed by the bank or its affiliates; and are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal.

***Love Store Credits expire after 1 year and are valid for up to 50% of any site-wide purchase.

Cryptocurrency Disclosures

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions.

SOURCE Bolt

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED