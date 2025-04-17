Featured Acquires Help A Reporter Out (HARO) From Cision

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Featured, a platform that connects subject-matter experts with journalists, announced today that it has acquired Help A Reporter Out (HARO) from Cision, a global leader in media intelligence and communications solutions, which has owned HARO since 2014.

Founded in 2008, HARO became a trusted tool for journalists seeking expert sources, and for professionals looking to share their insights through earned media. Under Featured's ownership, HARO will be revived to help reporters find real human expertise in a time when AI-generated content is increasingly prevalent.

"This is the perfect time to bring HARO back," said Brett Farmiloe, Founder and CEO of Featured. "As AI floods the internet with generic content, journalists need credible, human sources more than ever. Our goal is to preserve what made HARO great, while modernizing it for today's media landscape."

HARO will remain free for journalists and sources , supported by newsletter ads, and will return to its original format of delivering daily opportunities via email. Reporters will be able to submit a query and receive relevant expert responses in return, helping them discover sources faster and more efficiently. Those interested can sign up for early access at .

"We're excited to build on HARO's legacy and make it easy for journalists to feature credible, diverse voices in their stories," Farmiloe said.

With HARO's revival, Featured is doubling down on its mission to unlock expert knowledge and make it more accessible to the media. The acquisition is backed by a group of investors, including Great North Ventures.

"We're excited to support Featured in bringing HARO back," said Rob Weber, Managing Partner at Great North Ventures. "This investment reflects our belief in community-driven platforms that strengthen trusted connections between experts and creators."

Featured will continue operating independently, with both its platform and HARO's revival rooted in the belief that "everyone's an expert at something."

About Featured

Featured is a knowledge sharing platform that connects subject-matter experts with leading publishers to create quality, ready-to-publish content. With a community of over 50,000 experts and more than 1 million answers submitted, Featured powers articles across a network of 2,500+ media outlets. By making expert knowledge more accessible to journalists and readers alike, Featured is helping to unlock the full potential of human expertise - one answer at a time.

Media Contact:

Brett Farmiloe

[email protected]

602-910-1214

SOURCE Featured

