Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year

"It is an immense honor for everyone at Kia that the EV3 has been awarded the 2025 World Car of Year title. This award highlights Kia's global leadership in providing design-led, technologically advanced, sustainable mobility solutions and how the EV3's class-leading attributes redefine the user experience for customers worldwide," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

The 2025 World Car Awards were judged by a panel of 96 highly respected international automotive journalists from 30 countries. The EV3's victory brings Kia's total of wins at the World Car Awards to six since 2020.

What category did the Kia EV3 win at the 2025 World Car Awards?

The Kia EV3 won the following title at the 2025 World Car Awards:

2025 World Car of the Year

What are the Kia EV3's key product features?

The EV3 brings the cutting-edge innovation of Kia's flagship EV9 to a wider audience than ever before, setting new standards in the compact electric vehicle (EV) SUV segment. The EV3 boasts a bold, progressive exterior and an innovative, practical interior that maximizes space, functionality, and comfort.

The EV3 has a segment-leading range of up to 605 km and can charge from 10-80 percent in 31 minutes*, delivering impressive usability. The vehicle's innovative interior design optimizes space, comfort, and accessibility, while Kia's AI Assistant, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates enhance the ownership experience with cutting-edge technology.

Previous World Car Awards titles won by Kia



Kia EV9 – 2024 World Car of the Year

Kia EV9 – 2024 World Electric Vehicle

Kia EV6 GT – 2023 World Performance Car

Kia Telluride – 2020 World Car of the Year Kia Soul EV – 2020 World Urban Car

Editor's note:

*Claimed 605 km range and 31-minute charging time apply to the 81.4 kWh version of the EV3 and are based on the standardized WLTP assessment.

