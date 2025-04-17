New Study Finds AI Adoption In Employee Compliance Set To Surge By 2030

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The results show a sector still in the early stages of AI adoption – but building momentum. While 52% of firms report using preliminary AI tools for tasks such as information retrieval and data enrichment, only 9% have adopted more advanced "automated regulatory intelligence" platforms. This number is expected to grow significantly with over 60% of firms responding they anticipate using more sophisticated AI tools by 2030.

StarCompliance, global leader in employee compliance technology, releases findings of its AI & Compliance Market Study.

Despite this optimism, data privacy remains a top concern with 65% citing data protection as the primary barrier to AI adoption. Additionally, 71% of firms noted these concerns are driven by the volume of sensitive data required to support AI models.

"At Star, we're committed to responsible AI-both in how we build it into our products and how our teams use it internally," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "Our AI governance policy ensures the right checks and balances are in place to accelerate innovation safely, while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."

Other Key Findings:



47% take a "learn as I go" approach to AI education

70%+ have formal AI usage policies; 51% block open-access AI tools entirely

43% are concerned about bias in AI-generated outputs

Closed-source AI (e.g., Gemini) is more popular (41%) than open-source (e.g., ChatGPT at 32%) 50% don't factor AI capabilities into vendor evaluations

Industry Experts Weigh In

As part of Star's commitment to advancing employee compliance efforts around the globe, the company will host a webinar, AI in Compliance: Regulatory and Risk Management , on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST featuring Alan Morley, Director, Anti Financial Crimes and BSA Advisory at Huron, and Steve Brown, Head of Business Development at Star. They'll examine how AI is transforming risk management and how to navigate ethical and regulatory gray zones.

Visit to learn more about building a smarter, safer compliance culture.

