New Study Finds AI Adoption In Employee Compliance Set To Surge By 2030
StarCompliance, global leader in employee compliance technology, releases findings of its AI & Compliance Market Study.Post thi
Despite this optimism, data privacy remains a top concern with 65% citing data protection as the primary barrier to AI adoption. Additionally, 71% of firms noted these concerns are driven by the volume of sensitive data required to support AI models.
"At Star, we're committed to responsible AI-both in how we build it into our products and how our teams use it internally," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "Our AI governance policy ensures the right checks and balances are in place to accelerate innovation safely, while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."
Other Key Findings:
-
47% take a "learn as I go" approach to AI education
70%+ have formal AI usage policies; 51% block open-access AI tools entirely
43% are concerned about bias in AI-generated outputs
Closed-source AI (e.g., Gemini) is more popular (41%) than open-source (e.g., ChatGPT at 32%)
50% don't factor AI capabilities into vendor evaluations
Industry Experts Weigh In
As part of Star's commitment to advancing employee compliance efforts around the globe, the company will host a webinar, AI in Compliance: Regulatory and Risk Management , on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST featuring Alan Morley, Director, Anti Financial Crimes and BSA Advisory at Huron, and Steve Brown, Head of Business Development at Star. They'll examine how AI is transforming risk management and how to navigate ethical and regulatory gray zones.
Visit to learn more about building a smarter, safer compliance culture.
Media Contact
[email protected]
+1 917-868-7791
SOURCE StarCompliance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment