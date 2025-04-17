O'leary Ventures Invests In Go To Green

Bringing revolutionary comprehensive emergency response platform to schools across the U.S.

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Leary Ventures, Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary's investment firm, announced that it has invested in Go To Green, a revolutionary directional evacuation system that uses sensors and overhead lighting to quickly get people away from an active shooter, environmental event or weather threat.

"Security for public spaces is critical and there is a huge unmet need," said Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures. "We are looking forward to helping the company expand sales nationwide."

Go To Green's founder, Ernie Williams, is a decorated Marine veteran who has taken his real-world combat experience and applied it to elite product design and engineering to create, according to Williams, "a predictable pathway to safety in unpredictable disastrous situations to save as many lives as possible."

"Understanding the diverse nature of threats," said Williams, "from active shooters to natural disasters, we envisioned a color-coded system that will provide instant clarity in the face of danger."

The system also leads first responders directly to the threat via cameras, a "Respond to Red" lighting system and special communication software.

"Our vision is for this system to be placed in every school, military installation, federal building, even outdoor sporting and entertainment events," added Williams. "We want to be anywhere and everywhere there's a potential threat."

Schools in Amarillo, Tex., are currently being outfitted with the technology. Fifty-seven schools are set up for installation, with six schools currently in progress.

"We are in the process of developing the pathways to safety in Amarillo," said Williams. "Collectively, we've installed over 1,050 sensors so far in the Amarillo school district."

Financing is also being provided by private equity firm, Acorn Capital Management, which will also add strategic support to Go To Green.

For more information about Go To Green, view the media kit here .

About O'Leary Ventures

O'Leary Ventures is a generalist venture capital investment platform with a diverse track record of investing across many sectors and is always looking for the next big opportunity. As an investor for over three decades and as a host of two hit TV series, "Shark Tank" and "Dragon's Den," O'Leary has invested in many early-stage companies across virtually every sector. The firm's investment into Go To Green was made via the Wonder Fund North Dakota, a $45M North Dakota Department of Commerce investment program directed by O'Leary Ventures.

About Go To Green

Headquartered in Van Alstyne, Texas, Go To Green is a revolutionary directional evacuation system that uses sensors and overhead lighting to quickly get people away from an active shooter, environmental event or weather threat. To learn more about Go To Green, visit .

About Acorn Capital Management

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

SOURCE Go To Green

