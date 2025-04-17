Raawee K12 & CASCWA Partnership To Tackle Chronic Absenteeism In California Schools

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RaaWee K12 has provided comprehensive solutions for over a decade to combat chronic absenteeism and truancy in schools. These solutions encompass a range of tools, including foolproof tracking, simplified outreach, timely two-way communication, collaborative barrier-solving, streamlined document preparation, and robust data analysis. By providing education leaders with these tools, RaaWee empowers them to implement effective strategies and improve student attendance.

This mission aligns closely with the goals of CASCWA, making this new partnership a formidable alliance in service to the constituents and members they represent throughout California. Together, RaaWee K12 Solutions and CASCWA are committed to enhancing the support structures available to child welfare supervisors, ensuring they have the resources necessary to positively impact student attendance and well-being.

"We highly value our partnership with RaaWee K12, as they provide essential tools and resources that empower CASCWA members in their efforts to support student attendance, engagement, and overall well-being," remarked Erica Peterson, CASCWA State Executive Director. "Their innovative solutions play a crucial role in helping our members address challenges in child welfare and attendance, ultimately contributing to the success of students and school communities across California."

"Joining forces with CASCWA is a significant step towards creating a comprehensive approach to tackle the challenges of absenteeism and dropout rates," said Saleem Qazi, CEO at RaaWee K12 Solutions. "We are thrilled to work alongside CASCWA to provide the tools and support that will empower child welfare supervisors and their dedicated teams to foster educational success for their students."

Through this partnership, RaaWee K12 Solutions and CASCWA will collaboratively develop initiatives aimed at improving attendance and engagement, ultimately benefiting the students who rely on the dedication and support of child welfare workers. Visit or to learn more about this powerful partnership.

RaaWee K12 Solutions, solely focused on the challenges of Chronic Absenteeism and Truancy for more than 10 years, provides RaaWee K12 Attendance+ to educational institutions and their leaders for foolproof tracking, simplified outreach, timely 2-way communication, barrier-solving collaboration, simplified document preparation, powerful data analysis, and centralized storage tools that result in successful Student Attendance Improvement. Visit for more information on these powerful solutions.

