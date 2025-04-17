Strider Technologies, With Honor, Altana, And GE Aerospace Partner With SCSP's AI+ Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced returning sponsors for their second AI+ Expo , scheduled for June 2-4, 2025 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. :



Strider seeks to transform open-source data into strategic intelligence, empowering organizations to secure their people, technology, and organizational relationships in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

With Honor Action is a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce polarization in Congress through principled veteran leadership.

Altana is a Product Network connecting buyers, suppliers, logistics providers, and government agencies to drive resilience, compliance, and efficiency across the global supply chain. GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base and technology that powers three of four commercial aircraft and two of three U.S. military combat aircraft.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Strider Technologies, With Honor, Atlanta and GE Aerospace once again for this year's AI+ Expo," SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. "They have been amazing partners to SCSP, and I am excited to have them as part of the expo."

"The AI+ Expo for National Competitiveness is an invaluable forum for leaders in industry, academia, and government to exchange ideas and showcase the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and other critical technologies," said CEO and Co-Founder of Strider Greg Levesque. "At Strider, we're committed to helping organizations protect and advance their innovation. We are proud to continue our support of this event and the SCSP's mission to strengthen America's AI leadership and technological resilience in an era defined by great power competition."

"As America, and the world, usher in a new era of AI-driven technological advances, With Honor Action is proud to work at the intersection of Congress, AI, and national security to drive and support thoughtful, bipartisan, and veteran-led collaboration on AI policy," said Co-Founder and CEO of With Honor Rye Barcott. "As a proud sponsor of the AI+ Expo, we are excited to share our perspective on how veteran lawmakers are working to maintain and push forward our competitive edge in AI."

"AI is a crucial tool to bolster value chain resilience for the public and private sectors, in turn strengthening national security and competitiveness," said Vice President of Federal at Altana Andrew Keene. "We're pleased to be a sponsor at this year's SCSP AI+ Expo and help chart the challenges and opportunities for the future of AI."

"AI has helped GE Aerospace push the boundaries of flight for more than a decade and is poised to bring revolutionary changes for our commercial and military customers in the decades to come," said General Manager and Senior Executive Director of Research at GE Aerospace Joe Vinciquerra. "Events like the SCSP AI+ Expo foster critical collaboration between industry, governments and other organizations that help turn breakthrough innovations into real-world benefits that strengthen our national security."

The three-day AI+ Expo is free to attend and aims to educate the public on AI and other emerging technologies shaping the modern world. Last year's event featured 29 sponsors, 156 exhibitors, over 400 speakers , and drew more than 10,000 attendees from 84 countries . With over 100 exhibitors already confirmed , this year's Expo is expected to draw even greater participation.

To register or learn more about sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, visit .

In addition to the Expo, SCSP will host The Exchange: Advancing the Legacy of Innovation and National Security , co-located with the event. For more information about SCSP, the AI+ Expo, and The Exchange, visit .

