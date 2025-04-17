Vitruvi Software Secures Marquee Clients In A Record Quarter, Advancing AI-Powered Innovation In Linear Infrastructure Construction

DENVER, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitruvi Software, a leading provider of AI-driven construction management solutions, proudly announces a record quarter with the addition of multiple marquee clients leveraging its powerful AI capabilities to streamline operations and reduce manual workloads. These major wins underscore Vitruvi's commitment to transforming infrastructure project execution through intelligent automation and advanced data-driven insights.

These new clients, industry leaders in their respective sectors, are harnessing Vitruvi's AI-powered platform to optimize project workflows, enhance cost control, and drive efficiency in their large-scale infrastructure builds. Vitruvi's strategic technology initiative, which is focused on reducing human workload through AI, allows organizations to execute projects with greater accuracy, speed, and visibility.

"Vitruvi is at the forefront of a new era in infrastructure construction, where AI is fundamentally changing how work gets done," said Dave Walters, CEO of Vitruvi Software. "These new customers validate the strength of our platform and our commitment to making large-scale projects more efficient, predictable, and cost-effective."

With AI at the core of Vitruvi's platform, users gain access to automated work creation, intelligent production tracking, and predictive analytics that drive real-time decision-making. These capabilities enable companies to optimize resource allocation, reduce costly errors, and maintain tighter control over project execution.

"Our vision for AI at Vitruvi is to eliminate the manual inefficiencies that slow projects down and risk costly errors," said Mark Lemmons, CTO of Vitruvi Software. "By leveraging AI-driven automation and predictive insights, we empower our clients to drive real business value."

Vitruvi Software continues to lead the digital transformation of construction management, empowering asset owners and EPCs to build further, faster, and smarter.

For more information about Vitruvi Software and its AI-powered solutions, visit vitruvisoftware.

About Vitruvi:

Vitruvi is a construction management platform that supports all types of linear asset construction projects. Through data-driven insights, Vitruvi provides improved project visibility, seamless integration, and enhanced collaboration. Ultimately, Vitruvi supports growth by turning complex processes into manageable tasks.

