Healthliteracycopilottm: Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication With AI-Powered Health Literacy Assessment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA ) is proud to announce the launch of HealthLiteracyCopilotTM, an AI-powered web application designed to revolutionize health content assessment, review, editing, and translation services. This groundbreaking tool enables healthcare organizations to produce clear, compliant, and actionable health information at scale, addressing the critical need for improved readability and accessibility in patient materials.Addressing a National Crisis in Health LiteracyHealth literacy remains a significant challenge in the United States, with 88% of adults possessing "less than proficient" health literacy, making it difficult to understand and act upon medical information. The consequences of complex, jargon-heavy healthcare materials include poor patient engagement, reduced adherence to treatment plans, and increased healthcare costs. Studies estimate that low health literacy costs the U.S. economy up to $238 billion annually.Research underscores the importance of plain language in healthcare communications. A 2024 randomized trial by Sayfi et al. found that plain language versions of health recommendations significantly improved comprehension, accessibility, usability, and satisfaction compared to standard versions.Additionally, a 2008 study by Yin et al. demonstrated that a pictogram-based intervention using plain language reduced medication dosing errors and improved adherence among caregivers of young children. These findings reinforce the necessity of ensuring patient materials adhere to plain language principles.HealthLiteracyCopilotTM directly addresses these challenges by providing AI-driven solutions that streamline content creation, enhance readability, and ensure compliance with health literacy standards.A Powerful Collaboration Between Industry LeadersThe development of HealthLiteracyCopilotTM is a result of a strategic collaboration between IHA, a not-for-profit leader in health literacy, and HealthcareGPS, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare navigation solutions. Together, they have applied cutting-edge AI technology to industry-standard assessment tools such as:AHRQ's Patient Education Materials Assessment Tool (PEMAT)IHA's Plain Language Assessment Tool for Organizations (PLATOTM) and Numeric-Plain Language Assessment Tool (N-PLATTM)By automating the application of these tools, HealthLiteracyCopilotTM empowers healthcare organizations to evaluate and refine consumer facing materials quickly and efficiently, ensuring they meet regulatory standards while enhancing patient understanding and engagement.Key Benefits of HealthLiteracyCopilotTMIncreases ReadabilityIncreases Efficiency ResourcesImproves Patient OutcomeIncreases ComplianceOffers a Secure EnvironmentTransforming Healthcare Communications with AIUnlike traditional readability-focused tools, HealthLiteracyCopilotTM integrates cultural relevance, numeracy, and design evaluation into its AI-powered assessments. It not only identifies readability issues but also generates automated revision recommendations to enhance clarity, compliance, and engagement.A Game-Changer for Healthcare OrganizationsHealth systems, pharmaceutical companies, payers, and public health organizations can now reduce manual review bottlenecks, accelerate content approval workflows, and ensure that health materials meet the highest standards of clarity and accessibility."At IHA, we have dedicated over 25 years to advancing health literacy toward health equity. With HealthLiteracyCopilotTM, we are taking a significant step forward by leveraging AI to scale these efforts, ensuring that all patients receive information they can understand and act upon," said Michael Villaire, President/CEO of IHA.HealthLiteracyCopilotTM represents the future of healthcare communication-where AI enables professionals to create and improve healthcare content. Our partnership with IHA combines technological innovation with proven health literacy expertise, creating a solution that streamlines workflows while helping reduce health disparities through clearer communication,” said Fred Camacho, CEO/Founder of HealthcareGPS.To support readability and engagement efforts, the optional translation service on the platform is available in the 12 most spoken non-English languages in the U.S.About IHAThe Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) public benefit charity, at the forefront of bridging health literacy and health equity advancement. IHA offers two complementary platforms designed to empower, educate, and support healthcare professionals and organizations:IHA's Health Literacy Solutions Center supports community networking through discussions, articles, blogs, webinars, and research. healthliteracysolutionsIHA's Health Literacy Academy promotes professional development in health literacy through knowledge, skills training, conferences, and consulting services. ihaacademyAbout HealthcareGPSHealthcareGPS is revolutionizing healthcare navigation through proprietary AI technology that solves complex benefits distribution challenges. The company transforms how Medicare plans, and employee benefits are selected, compared, and managed, offering unprecedented personalization and transparency. Their innovative approach combines advanced algorithms with deep healthcare expertise to empower brokers, payers, and consumers with intelligent, unbiased guidance.

