Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MOSAIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS DATES


2025-04-16 11:05:41
(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Tampa, FL, 04/16/2025 / 16:18, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company


The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release first quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Wednesday, May 7th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results. Phone lines will then be opened to allow for questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

3935926

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

-p

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .

Contacts:

Investors:

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 ...

Joan Tong, CFA 863-640-0826
...

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
...

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company


04/16/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group



Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

