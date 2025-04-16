MOSAIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS DATES



The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release first quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website. On Wednesday, May 7th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results. Phone lines will then be opened to allow for questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call. Conference Call Details: Dial-in number (Toll Free) +1 877-883-0383 International Dial-in number +1-412-902-6506 Participant Elite Entry Number 3935926 Link to Webcast of the Conference Call: -p About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at . Contacts: Investors: Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 ... Joan Tong, CFA 863-640-0826

... Media: Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

... SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

