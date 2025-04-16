Three Tech Trends That Are Supercharging Clean Energy In 2025
“These tools are real, they're working, and they're scaling,” said Sheri Givens, President & CEO of SEPA.
Here are three key technology trends to watch in 2025 and beyond, according to SEPA:
1. Grid-Connected Smart Homes
From smart thermostats to energy apps, connected devices are helping households save money and conserve energy.
2. AI-Powered Infrastructure
AI is becoming the digital brain behind the grid-analyzing weather, forecasting demand, and spotting outages before they happen.
3. Virtual Power Plants
From rooftop solar to smart appliances, your home's energy tech can now help power your entire neighborhood.
