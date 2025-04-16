FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter In Blockchain-Based Film Finance

Film Finance Group International (FFGI) , a North Carolina-based film finance innovator, has officially unveiled its upcoming ERC-20 utility token: FFG Token ($FFG). Built to power a transparent, milestone-based film funding ecosystem, FFG Token is an asset-backed token that bridges real-world production workflows with secure, blockchain-based infrastructure.

FFG Token is scheduled to go live in the coming weeks, with a capped supply of 1 billion tokens and integrated governance mechanics to allow token holders to vote on curated film projects. Backed by real-world film budgets and anchored by a proprietary on-chain accounting system, the token represents a new approach to financing indie cinema - one that aims to replace vague promises with verifiable payouts and investor control.

Backed by Infrastructure, Governed by Community

Unlike speculative tokens with no underlying benchmarks, FFG Token is tied to real production milestones . Funds are allocated in phases based on verified deliverables, promoting greater accountability and reducing risk for participants.

FFGI has also structured the ecosystem with robust legal compliance in mind, including KYC-gated quarterly reporting and IP ownership through tokenized NFTs. A significant innovation is the formation of SPV #2 , which houses a separately licensable blockchain accounting system developed in-house.

What Makes the FFG Token Different



ERC-20 Compliant on Ethereum

Fixed 1B Supply - No Inflation

Project-Governance Enabled

Milestone-Based Film Funding

Legally Structured Infrastructure with IP-Backed NFTs Optional Licensable Accounting Software via SPV

Multiple Layers of Value

At the heart of the FFG ecosystem is a clear separation between token utility, IP ownership, and licensing potential. The token funds productions. NFT tokens represent IP ownership. And the accounting software - held by a separate Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) - opens new revenue streams.

Launch Timeline & Community

The official token launch is slated for late Q2 2025. Leading up to the public offering, FFGI will conduct community activations through its Telegram & Discord servers and begin releasing technical documentation and project previews.

More information, including tokenomics, governance design, and licensing options, will be revealed through upcoming AMAs, dev diaries, and a full launch countdown.

About FFGI

FFGI is a blockchain-first film finance company based in North Carolina. Founded by a team of fintech veterans and production experts, FFGI leverages tokenization, on-chain accounting, and community governance to fund independent film projects with precision and transparency.





