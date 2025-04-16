403
California Takes Legal Action Against Trump Tariffs, Defending State’S Export Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a federal lawsuit Wednesday to block President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, escalating a legal and political battle over executive power and global trade.
Filed in San Francisco's U.S. District Court, the suit argues Trump's use of emergency economic powers to impose 10–25% tariffs on Mexico, China, and Canada violates constitutional checks, bypassing Congressional authority required for trade policy.
The fifth-largest global economy faces disproportionate risks, with $183.3 billion in annual exports threatened by retaliatory measures. Mexico, Canada, and China-targets of Trump's tariffs-account for 37% of California's exports, including $24 billion in farm goods like almonds, dairy, and wine.
Over 60,000 small exporters, concentrated in tech, agriculture, and manufacturing, now grapple with disrupted supply chains and rising costs. Newsom's administration estimates $33 billion in potential statewide losses, citing inflated prices for construction materials critical to rebuilding after wildfires.
Trump invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify tariffs, claiming border security threats from undocumented immigration and drug trafficking.
Legal experts note no prior administration has used IEEPA for tariffs, traditionally reserved for sanctions against hostile nations. Three existing lawsuits, including one by Montana's Blackfeet Nation, challenge this interpretation, but California's move marks the first state-led effort.
The state's $3.9 trillion GDP and 14% share of U.S. output amplify its clout. As the top manufacturing hub and agricultural producer, California warns tariffs could destabilize cross-border industries like semiconductors and aerospace.
California's Legal Battle Over Tariffs
Mexico alone buys $33.3 billion in California goods annually, while retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2025 already slashed wine exports by 12%. Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential contender, frames the lawsuit as economic defense, stating,“Families and businesses can't afford this chaos.”
The action continues California's pattern of resisting Trump policies, including immigration and climate rules. Legal analysts predict prolonged battles, as the Justice Department seeks to move tariff cases to a specialized trade court.
Global markets reacted sharply to tariff threats, with Wall Street seeing its steepest drop since 2020. California's export-dependent regions, like San Diego's $250 billion tech corridor, face acute strain.
Farmers in the Central Valley-responsible for 13% of U.S. agricultural exports-warn of bankruptcies if foreign buyers shift to untaxed suppliers. The case tests presidential emergency powers.
It highlights tensions between federal trade strategy and state economic priorities. With 582,000 jobs tied to exports, California's gamble underscores high stakes for businesses navigating an uncertain global landscape.
