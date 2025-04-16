403
Paladin Energy Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - Paladin Energy Ltd : Has today been served with a class action proceeding in the Supreme Court of Victoria. The class action alleges that Paladin made misleading representations and contravened its ASX continuous disclosure obligations between June 27 and November 11, 2024. Paladin intends to strongly defend this claim. Paladin Energy Ltd shares T are trading down $0.07 at $3.96.
