Trump Extends Sanctions Banning Russian Vessels From Entering US Ports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending for another year the sanctions against Russia, which, in particular, prohibit vessels associated with Russia from entering U.S. ports.

This is stated in a document published in the U.S. Federal Register , according to Ukrinform.

"The policies and actions of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to constitute a national emergency by reason of a disturbance or threatened disturbance of international relations of the United States. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," the document states.

The executive order will officially take effect on Thursday, April 17.

U.S. presidential executive orders declaring a national emergency and corresponding sanctions remain in effect for one year unless another directive is issued. To extend them, the U.S. president may issue new executive orders, each valid for one year.