Kenvue Announces 5-Year Collaboration With Microsoft To Transform Digital Operations

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:), maker of consumer health products like Tylenol®, Neutrogena® and Listerine®, today announced a five-year collaboration with Microsoft which aims to establish a strong foundation for transforming digital operations through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. These technologies include machine-enabled collaboration, predictive analytics, smart agents, digital twins, and generative AI. By advancing predictive and AI-assisted capabilities, Kenvue aims to set new standards for innovation across commercial, operations, and technology practices ultimately delivering enhanced consumer experiences, increased productivity, and sustained growth.

Over the next five years, Kenvue will scale its use of Microsoft Azure to capitalize on its wide range of services including data analytics and AI. The integration of Azure services will enhance predictive capabilities and human-machine collaboration. In addition, Kenvue aims to drive innovation, refine go-to-market strategies, enhance customer experiences, and optimize commercial operations to put the power of everyday care into the hands of consumers around the world.

Harnessing real-time algorithmic capabilities and AI / generative AI-powered solutions, Kenvue's move to Azure will allow Kenvue to:



Accelerate product development, enhance formulations, and optimize clinical research data helping ensure consumers have access to the most advanced health solutions;

Advance data-driven go-to-market strategies, personalizing consumer experiences, tailoring product recommendations, and enhancing omnichannel engagement;

Deepen customer collaboration and enhance retail excellence and visibility through algorithmic selling supported by advanced forecasting and intelligent automation to improve inventory management and reduce waste; and Further optimize business processes, drive efficiencies in hopes of unlocking new growth opportunities, and adopt new and emerging platforms.

"This exciting collaboration will help Kenvue on its journey to becoming the undisputed leader in consumer health," says Bernardo Tavares, Chief Technology & Data Officer at Kenvue. "Harnessing the power of data and AI at Kenvue equips our teams to accelerate product development, optimize decisions, and create seamless, personalized consumer experiences, all while keeping consumers' privacy and trust at the forefront. By transforming our digital operations, we expect to create predictive business solutions and win more consumers every day.”

Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, Global Industry Solutions at Microsoft added, “This collaboration showcases the transformative potential of AI, and together, we are dedicated to building a future where predictive capabilities and human-machine collaboration serve as powerful, trusted tools to help improve consumer health and unlock breakthrough innovations."

Kenvue is already piloting the use of systems and tools that integrate Microsoft Azure AI, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Copilot Studio, in connection with supply chain and operations, content creation, as well as in various Kenvuer productivity enhancement use cases. By advancing predictive and AI –assisted capabilities, Kenvue, along with the Kenvue ecosystem of digital partners, strive to establish a new benchmark for innovation in consumer health.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at .

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding a five-year collaboration with Microsoft to transform Kenvue's digital operations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects,”“will,”“anticipates,”“estimates” and other words of similar meaning. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kenvue and its affiliates.

A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Kenvue's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, available at or on request from Kenvue. Kenvue and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

