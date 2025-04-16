Swiss Rhône River Region Braces For Possible Flooding

Français fr Le Rhône passe en mode pré-alerte Original Read more: Le Rhône passe en mode pré-alert

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A pre-alert for possible flooding has been announced for the Rhône river as some regions of Switzerland brace for bad weather. This content was published on April 16, 2025 - 14:41 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A level 2 (limited danger) warning could be possible on Thursday for a stretch of the Rhône from Gletsch to Martigny. MeteoSwiss advises people to stay away from watercourses, including dry stream beds, the banks of lakes or rivers and steep slopes.

+ Is Switzerland spending enough on flood protection?

A rise in river flow is expected from Wednesday night onwards. For this reason, the Organe cantonal de conduite (OCC) has issued a pre-alert for the river, which means that the relevant control staffs are preparing to carry out active monitoring of the dykes.

In addition, the OCC is maintaining its recommendations to the public not to go near watercourses, not to park on bridges, to limit their movements, not to film or photograph events, to avoid cellars and underground garages in the event of flooding and to comply strictly with the orders of the authorities.

In a press release issued around midday on Wednesday, the OCC said it was“continuously monitoring and analysing the situation”.

Upper Valais on alert

In the Upper Valais, particularly in the southern Simplon region, the Saas Valley, the Mattertal and the Binntal, heavy rainfall is expected between Tuesday 6pm and Thursday 6pm.

On Wednesday, MeteoSwiss confirmed a“very high” danger level of 5/5. It has already been raining heavily since the morning. At this stage, no major damage has been reported. The degree of vigilance remains increased for watercourses in the regions concerned. Overflows, debris flows along side streams and landslides or landslides may occur.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in the region between Wednesday 6pm and Thursday 6pm, sometimes reaching the valley bottoms. MeteoSwiss is talking about a possible accumulation of 60 to 120 cm above 2,000 metres, or even more on the high peaks.

The Zermatt valley also remains under a“strong” level 4 severe weather warning and a level 3 snowfall warning. Some 80 to 150 mm of rain and between 40 and 60 cm of snow above 1,500 metres are expected, according to the MétéoSuisse bulletin issued on Wednesday morning.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: External link

Popular Stories More Workplace Switzerland Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itsel