Axis Mutual Fund Integrates With ONDC

MENAFN - KNN India)Axis Mutual Fund has officially integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance accessibility to mutual fund investments, particularly targeting remote and underserved regions across the country.

Through this integration, investors can now access Axis Mutual Fund's investment schemes directly via the ONDC platform.

The collaboration represents a significant step toward Axis Mutual Fund's commitment to promoting financial inclusion by eliminating traditional barriers and simplifying the investment process for potential investors.

The integration offers several key advantages for investors, including wider reach into previously underserved areas, platform independence allowing users to transact across multiple platforms, reduced distribution costs making investments more affordable, and a secure experience adhering to government-regulated standards for safety and transparency.

B Gopkumar, Managing Director and CEO, Axis AMC, emphasised the company's vision, stating, "We want to make wealth creation easy for everyone. ONDC helps us reach more people and break investment barriers."

Similarly, Hrushikesh Mehta, Senior Vice President of Financial Services, ONDC, highlighted, "Axis MF joining ONDC supports our mission to expand access to financial products. We aim to give all individuals a chance to grow their wealth."

Axis Mutual Fund schemes are currently available on the ONDC network through partner platforms, including Cybrilla.

The fund house has expressed its commitment to continue leveraging digital tools to empower investors and facilitate long-term financial growth.

(KNN Bureau)