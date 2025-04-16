Chennai Based Drone Manufacturer Garuda Aerospace Raises Rs 100 Crore For Expansion

MENAFN - KNN India)Chennai-based drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has secured Rs 100 crore in a Series B funding round led by Venture Catalysts (Vcats++), placing the company's valuation at USD 250 million.

The funding marks a significant step in Garuda's mission to enhance domestic drone capabilities and expand globally.

The investment will be directed towards expanding production facilities, boosting R&D in defence drone technology, and establishing a new design centre.

Garuda, which operates in both civilian and defence segments, currently holds over 20 patents and aims to grow its IP portfolio further.

“This Series B funding is a defining milestone,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.“It positions us to scale manufacturing, accelerate innovation, and develop world-class indigenous drone technologies that contribute to India's self-reliance and global leadership.”

The company plans to fast-track a dedicated R&D and testing facility for advanced unmanned aerial systems. It is also strengthening its role in various sectors like agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, and public enterprises, with partnerships already in place with Tata, HUL, and Reliance.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni remains associated as brand ambassador and investor, supporting the company's public outreach.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, emphasised the strategic value of the investment.“Garuda is playing a pivotal role in India's indigenous defence ecosystem. We believe it will be a global drone technology leader and help make India the drone hub of the world by 2030.”

The funding aligns with India's growing focus on drone manufacturing, supported by initiatives like the Drone Rules 2021 and the PLI scheme, amid rising demand across public and private sectors.

