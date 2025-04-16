Investornewsbreaks Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Details Progress In Marketing, Sales And Operations For 2024, Eyes Expansion In 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , the leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, issued a corporate update highlighting key achievements in 2024 and outlining strategic initiatives for 2025. The Company reported a 35% increase in revenue to $212.7 thousand for 2024, with a 20% reduction in operating expenses and a 16% improvement in net loss. Notable initiatives include multi-channel marketing campaigns, expansion into 43 U.S. states and international markets, and new deployments of the SOBRsure wearable device. SOBRsafe also appointed a new vice president of sales, introduced product enhancements, and began alcohol detection programs for airport personnel abroad. Operationally, the Company completed product validation studies and AI-supported testing, while financially maintaining $8.4 million in cash and no long-term debt. A 1-for-10 reverse stock split was completed in April 2025 to streamline share structure.

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (“SOBRcheck”) and continuous monitoring (“SOBRsure”). SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

