Germany Sees 'Worrying' Record Dry Spell In Early 2025

Berlin: Germany's environment minister on Wednesday warned of a high risk of forest fires and poor harvests after a "worrying" lack of rain in recent weeks.

From February 1 to April 13, Germany saw 40 litres of rainfall per square metre -- its lowest level since records began in 1931, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

"The current drought is worrying," Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said in a statement sent to AFP, warning that "it is much too dry in many parts of Germany this year".

The record low for February 1 to April 13 is around 68 percent or 88 litres less than the average rainfall for the same period between 1991 and 2020, the DWD said.

The record for the period had previously dated back to 1976, when rainfall was 55 litres per square metre.

Northwest Germany saw around 35 percent less rain than usual, while some southeastern regions saw between 50 and 80 percent less, according to the DWD.

Many parts of northern Europe have seen unusually low rainfall this year, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and countries around the Baltic Sea.

This contrasts with southern Europe, including Spain and Portugal, where rainfall has been up to twice the usual amount.

"Agriculture and forestry, but also all of us, are clearly feeling the consequences of the climate crisis," Lemke said.

"The risk of forest fires is high, and if it stays this dry, harvests are expected to suffer."

The low water level of the Rhine is "affecting the environment and the economy", she added.

In southern Germany, images taken by AFP showed large swathes of sand accessible to walkers on the shores of Lake Constance.

The drought is "causing some concern for many asparagus growers", the regional farmers' association in the northern region of Lower Saxony told AFP.

"Significant rainfall" expected next week in Germany should alleviate the drought "at least in some areas", the DWD said.