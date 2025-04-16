Generation Digital Expands Into Canada To Power AI-Driven Collaboration And Productivity

Generation Digital is coming to Canada

Generation Digital x Canada

Launching June 2025, Generation Digital brings AI-led collaboration tools to Canada, helping businesses boost productivity and performance.

- Graham Mackay, Managing Director, Generation Digital

TORONTO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Generation Digital, the UK-based technology consultancy and Platinum Asana partner, is proud to announce its expansion into Canada. The company will support businesses across the country with AI-powered solutions to improve knowledge management, collaboration, performance, and productivity.

With a strong track record helping organisations in the UK modernise the way they work, Generation Digital is bringing its expertise to Canadian companies ready to lead the world in AI-powered transformation. The consultancy has already secured strategic partnerships with leading organisations, including EY Canada, GardaWorld, Alliant Insurance, and Metro.

“Canada has a tremendous opportunity to become a global leader in AI-powered business transformation,” said Graham Mackay, Managing Director at Generation Digital.“We're here to help ambitious organisations unlock the power of tools like Asana, Miro, and Glean so they can work smarter, move faster, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving world.”

From June 2025, Generation Digital will be running events and attending key expos and conferences across Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver. These engagements will bring business leaders together for hands-on workshops, AI productivity labs, and expert-led sessions exploring the future of collaboration, workflow, and knowledge sharing.

The company will also be hiring locally to support its Canadian operations, with several new roles launching in the coming weeks.

As part of the expansion, Generation Digital is introducing its trusted suite of AI-enabled workplace tools to the Canadian market:

Asana: A leading work management platform that helps teams organise projects, align goals, and streamline operations for improved efficiency and accountability.

Miro: A visual collaboration platform now powered by AI, enabling teams to brainstorm, map out processes, and co-create in real-time, accelerating innovation and decision-making.

Glean: A powerful AI-driven workplace search engine that instantly connects people with the information they need across apps, tools, and knowledge systems.

With demand for digital transformation and AI solutions rising across industries, Generation Digital's arrival is critical for Canadian companies looking to boost competitiveness on the world stage.

For more information about Generation Digital's Canadian expansion and upcoming events, visit gend .

Thomas Jones

Generation Digital

+44 7465 466464

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.