At Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, Microsoft Shows How AI Can Be An Agent Of Change

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Microsoft today brought its AI innovations in healthcare solutions to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to advancing the field of health and wellness in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

Digital transformation through AI is redefining the way healthcare organizations approach patient engagement, care team collaboration and the provider experience. Technologies like AI, in partnership with clinicians, play a key role in accelerating progress in the industry, making physician and patient experiences more personal and engaging, alleviating workforce burnout, and helping increase access to care.



Microsoft Shows How AI Can be an Agent of Change



"Microsoft is bridging data, AI and trust across the entire healthcare ecosystem. This empowers everyone across the healthcare journey to collaborate, communicate, and innovate together to provide better experiences for their clinicians and patients," said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE . "We are proud to play our part in helping medical professionals achieve more through the power and flexibility of our industry cloud, and we are delighted to have a chance to demonstrate this at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week."



Microsoft's healthcare solutions reside in its industry cloud, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Healthcare organizations around the world can drive innovation, improve healthcare experiences, and enhance treatment outcomes through a rich variety of AI-powered solutions. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare helps protect and govern patient and treatment data across clouds, apps and devices. It also improves care management and delivers personalized experiences for patients, members, and customers.



At the event, Microsoft is showcasing the AI-powered companion app, Hayat. With a focus on mental health and personalization, the app integrates with Apple Health and features natural language search, conversational AI, and a speech agent that supports Arabic and English. Hayat uses industry-standard metrics on physical and mental health and nutrition. It provides daily suggestions and insights based on user data and integrates with Apple Health for yet more detailed information.



"The health of nations has long been linked to the wealth of nations," said Mo Fayez, Managing Director at Kagool, 2024's Microsoft Partner of the Year . "Kagool is proud to stand beside Microsoft at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week as we come together to digitally transform the UAE healthcare sector through the power of AI, and usher in new ages of prosperity for nations across the region."



Further, Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader and General Manager for Healthcare, Pharma, and Life Sciences at Microsoft, is contributing her expertise to a number of thought leadership panels during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week. Her participation underscores Microsoft's pivotal role in shaping conversations on critical issues in health and life sciences.

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week starts today in the ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company) Centre and runs until Thursday 17 April. The three-day event brings together more than 15,000 health and life sciences leaders from around the world.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.