From Advocacy To AI: What's Powering The Next Era Of Cfis-Live At EMERGE 2025

Eltropy's EMERGE 2025 Conference Coming to San Francisco

Making A Difference at EMERGE 2025

Eltropy's annual conference, April 22-25, puts spotlight on contact center innovation, power of platform and new strides in AI technologies including AI Voice

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced the final program for EMERGE 2025, which will showcase the technologies driving the next generation of member service. The three-and-a-half day user conference, running April 22-25 at the InterContinental San Francisco, will highlight advancements in contact center operations, unified communications platforms, and practical applications of AI Voice technologies.Building on Eltropy's technology focus, EMERGE 2025 will offer specialized sessions on how credit unions and community banks are using integrated communications tools to improve operational efficiency while creating more personal connections with members."What makes EMERGE special is the practical problem-solving that happens when credit unions and community banks share their real-world experiences," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "The conversations started here often lead to meaningful improvements in how institutions connect with their members."New Competition Showcases Member Success StoriesThursday's program introduces "Customer Story Sprints: Fast, Fierce, and Full of Game-Changing Ideas," a lively competition where CFIs will present their best implementation successes in quick 20-minute sessions. Attendees will vote for the most effective solution, with one institution named Champion.Contact Center Sessions AddedThe conference will feature practical workshops on communication technology:- The Modern Contact Center: Turning Member Support into a Competitive Advantage – A detailed look at how CFIs are rethinking contact centers as drivers of deposits, lending, and retention- Optimizing Office Phone Systems & Voice+ – Practical approaches to improve internal and external communication- Platform – Voice, Text, Secure Chat, Video Banking – How Eltropy's all-in-one platform helps CFIs connect with members across channelsNew Speakers Added to ProgramEMERGE 2025 welcomes additional industry voices, including:- Ron Winter, Chief Technology Officer, InRoads Credit Union- Trey Swallow, SVP of Strategic Partners, Nuvei- Kris Frantzen, VP of Product Strategy, Temenos- Vanessa Stock, VP of Product Management & Strategy, Fiserv- Ruben Gonzalez, Manager of Consumer Loans, Patelco Credit Union- Tony Luciani, Sr. Channel Manager, Illuma- Amy Travers, VP of Sales, IllumaThese participants join previously announced speakers from Edwards Federal Credit Union, Cyprus Federal Credit Union, People First Credit Union, TruStone, Chevron Federal Credit Union, UNIFY Financial Credit Union, America First Credit Union, OceanAir Federal Credit Union, Goldenwest Credit Union, Finalytics, First City Credit Union, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Texas, Vantage West Credit Union, Southland Credit Union, LAFCU, Tri County Area Federal Credit Union, Park City Credit Union, and members of Eltropy's leadership team.Mike Lawson Expands Conference RoleCUbroadcast's Mike Lawson will serve as the official emcee for EMERGE 2025, in addition to hosting his signature StudioLounge for live interviews throughout the conference.EMERGE 2025 is made possible through the support of industry-leading sponsors: Nuvei (Titanium); Origence (Platinum); Illuma, SWIVEL, Temenos, Finalytics (Gold); REPAY (Experiential); as well as Tyfone, AKUVO, Janusea, Casap, IDgo, and Alacriti. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.Registration is still open at eltropy/emerge-2025 , with special offers available for Eltropy clients. Visit the website to secure your spot and learn more.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, and Voice - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.