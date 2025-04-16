Visionmed Launches Breakthrough AI Video Analysis Technology For Medical Procedure Note Generation

VisionMed debuts EMMATM, an AI-driven surgical documentation tool, entering commercial launch with select flagship hospitals.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VisionMed ( ), a pioneer in medical documentation technology, announced that it has entered the commercial launch phase of its breakthrough platform, EMMATM-the Expert Multimodal Medical Agent. The company showcased EMMA's patent-pending technology last week at the International College of Surgeons (ICS) meeting in Charleston, South Carolina, where it began engaging with early hospital partners ahead of a full market rollout.EMMATM uses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze both recorded videos and live video of medical procedures, automatically generating detailed draft operative notes for physician review, editing, and export into electronic medical record (EMR) systems. The platform also creates time-stamped logs of key procedural steps and integrates seamlessly with video feeds from any medical device. A companion headset-currently in development-will further enhance functionality by streaming live video directly into the software.“We're entering the commercial launch phase with a product that's poised to transform how physicians document procedures,” said David MacLean, CEO of VisionMed.“By collaborating with top institutions through our launch program, we're ensuring that EMMATM not only meets real-world clinical needs but also paves the way for broader adoption across the healthcare system.”Hamza Hasan, President and CTO of VisionMed, emphasized the broader impact:“The launch of the EMMATM platform represents a paradigm shift in medical documentation. By dramatically reducing the time physicians spend on paperwork, we're enabling them to focus more on delivering quality care for their patients.”VisionMed is now commercially ready and collaborating with select flagship hospitals in an exclusive early access program. These pilot partners-among the first to adopt EMMATM-will help validate the platform in live settings and shape the future of surgical AI documentation. Spun out from Clinical AI, where the technology was initially developed, VisionMed has advanced EMMATM into a robust, enterprise ready minimum viable product (MVP) applicable to any medical procedure, all without raising external capital.The company's“Live Vision and Active Thinking” model powers EMMATM, with future versions expected to include advanced features such as intraoperative recommendations, safety flags and access to a physician's personal reference library. These enhancements await 510(k) clearance from the FDA before U.S. commercialization.About VisionMedFounded in 2025, VisionMed is an innovative AI technology company focused on providing real-time video analysis for medical procedures. The company's mission is to leverage AI to support clinicians in delivering better, faster, and safer care across multiple medical specialties.For more information, please contact:David MacLean, CEOClinical Video, Inc DBA VisionMed...Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements about the company's plans, products, and expectations. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.DisclaimerThe EMMATM platform is not intended for diagnostic, therapeutic, or clinical decision-making purposes. It does not interpret medical data, make treatment recommendations, or function as a medical device under FDA definitions. EMMA provides draft clinical documentation for healthcare provider review only. All clinical decisions remain solely in the hands of licensed medical professionals. Future product enhancements under development may incorporate features that could be subject to FDA regulation, at which point appropriate submissions will be made in accordance with applicable requirements. VisionMed maintains a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and clinical integrity. As we expand the capabilities of our technology, we will ensure alignment with all necessary FDA guidelines and institutional standards.

