Press release - SPIE signs an agreement to acquire LTEC Group in poland

SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, today announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of LTEC Group in Poland.

Established in 2008, LTEC is an integrator of building automation and building management systems solutions. These functionalities are becoming a standard in large-scale facilities such as office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, industrial facilities, and hospitals. LTEC's expertise helps its clients enhance energy efficiency, comfort, safety, and management of various installations in the projects they are involved in, by providing advanced automation solutions. LTEC generated approximately c.€19 million in revenue in 2024 and employs around 75 professionals, including many qualified engineers and specialists.

Łukasz Nowiński, CEO of SPIE Polska, declared:“The LTEC Group brings strong expertise in High-Technology Building Solutions. With this acquisition, SPIE is strengthening its capabilities in Building Technology and Automation in Poland. It enables us to offer a broader range of advanced, complementary services and to further expand our position in the Polish Building Solutions market. We are also welcoming a highly skilled team and enlarging our customer base.”

Tomasz Szolc, Vice Chairman of the Board of LTEC, added:“Becoming part of SPIE, a renowned international group, will allow us to further develop our expertise in building technology and automation, and to successfully deliver even the most complex projects. It will also open up new opportunities to strengthen our market position and offer competitive services in a dynamic installation market.”

In Poland, SPIE is one of the leading providers of multi-technical services for buildings, with expertise in Building Technology and Automation. The company supports every stage of a building's life cycle-from design to maintenance and modernization, ensuring seamless, uninterrupted operations. Services include HVAC, lighting, security and access control, energy management, and fire protection.

SPIE expects to finalize the transaction in the second quarter of 2025, completion subject to usual conditions, including antitrust approval from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition

and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.









