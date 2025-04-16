403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DEME Announces Start Of New Share Buyback Program
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.
Attachment
-
P2025 DEME Share Buyback Program v20250416 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment