Whoisfreaks Aligns Efforts With Microsoft To Launch Security Copilot Plugin For AI-Powered Domain Intelligence

- Usama Shabbir, Product Manager at whoisfreaksLAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WhoisFreaks , a leading provider of domain's WHOIS and DNS data intelligence services, has announced the launch of its powerful new Security Copilot Plugin, built in collaboration with Microsoft. Powered by AI-driven domain intelligence and integrated with Microsoft's AI Copilot for Security, this cutting-edge plugin empowers cybersecurity teams and digital marketers to make faster, smarter, and more secure decisions.Microsoft Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product designed to help defenders respond to threats at machine speed and scale. It combines OpenAI's advanced language models with Microsoft's global threat intelligence to simplify complex security challenges. From incident response and vulnerability management to security operations and compliance, Security Copilot acts as a powerful assistant, enabling faster decision-making and deeper threat visibility across the entire enterprise.“In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments.” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.About WhoisFreaks:WhoisFreaks is a global provider of domain and IP intelligence, offering detailed Whois records, DNS configurations, IP geolocation data, and domain history APIs. With a commitment to transparency, data accuracy, and actionable insights, WhoisFreaks serves cybersecurity professionals, digital marketers, researchers, and businesses looking to stay secure and informed. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, WhoisFreaks continues to innovate in the realm of internet intelligence with tools that empower smarter, faster, and safer decisions.“This plugin is a game-changer,” said Ejaz Ahmad, CEO of JFreaks Software – the Company behind WhoisFreaks.“We're enabling businesses and security teams to track suspicious activity, identify vulnerabilities, and stay ahead of threats with unprecedented clarity.”The WhoisFreaks Security Copilot Plugin seamlessly combines natural language processing (NLP), real-time threat detection, and global threat intelligence from Microsoft's Security Copilot to deliver deep insights into domain ownership, IP geolocation, and DNS configurations. This plugin will give you the access to detailed WHOIS records, DNS configurations, and IP geolocation data to gain insights into domain ownership and infrastructure.​Ready to Elevate Your Domain Intelligence?Try the WhoisFreaks Security Copilot Plugin today and experience the next generation of cybersecurity.

