Congress Attempting To Play ‘Victim Card’ In National Herald Case: Gujarat BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 16 (IANS) Gujarat BJP Vice President Gordhan Zadafia on Wednesday accused the Congress of evading accountability despite nearly four years of investigation into the National Herald case and claimed that the party is attempting to play the“victim card.”

“Congress party is attempting to play the victim card rather than offering a satisfactory explanation to the investigating agency. The case, which began in 2011-12, involves serious concerns around ownership, financial dealings, and misuse of public trust,” said Zadafia while addressing a press conference along with BJP's state media convener Yagnesh Dave and Spokespersons Shraddhaben Rajput, Jayrajsinh Parmar, and Zubin Ashra.

Zadafia said that the National Herald was originally established to support India's freedom struggle, but it became the centre of controversy when its assets, estimated to be worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore, were allegedly acquired for just Rs 50 lakh by Young Indian, a newly formed entity.

“The company was registered with just Rs 5 lakh, and 76 per cent of its shares were held by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The remaining 24 per cent were held by Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes,” he alleged.

Zadafia claimed that had the Congress intended to clear the debts of National Herald in good faith, they could have easily liquidated some of the newspaper's assets.

“Instead, they funnelled the ownership through a non-profit company and took over the properties. If Young Indian is truly an NGO, how did it end up with assets worth thousands of crores?” he said.

The BJP leader also pointed out that ED investigations, based on complaints and documentary evidence submitted by Subramanian Swamy, have been legally pursued since 2021.

He said that in 2010, Young Indian allegedly purchased 9 crore shares at Rs 10 each, giving it control of 99 per cent of Associated Journals Ltd., which owns the National Herald.

“In 2008, the newspaper shut down, but instead of reviving it transparently or selling assets to clear liabilities, Congress created a shell-like company and claimed ownership through its leaders,” Zadafia alleged.

He criticised Congress for protesting instead of cooperating with legal processes, noting that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are currently out on bail in the matter and urged them to present evidence in court if they are indeed innocent.

“This isn't about vendetta politics. The BJP has no role in the pace of court proceedings or charge-sheet filings,” he clarified.

Zadafia emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government upholds the rule of law and urged Congress to do the same.

He also revealed that the next court hearing is scheduled for April 25, and any delay is due to procedural aspects, not political interference.

Zadafia said the Congress cannot simply escape scrutiny by organising protests.

“They must answer in court, where the matter rightly belongs,” he said.