Mobile Engagement Automation Market On A Steady Growth Path: Projected To Grow Through 2030 At CAGR 6.4%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable 6.4% CAGR Reflects Enduring Mobile Engagement Automation Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Engagement Automation Market , projecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Mobile Engagement Automation , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Mobile Engagement Automation , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Mobile Engagement Automation market landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Mobile Engagement Automation Platforms

As mobile becomes the primary digital touchpoint for consumers worldwide, mobile engagement automation platforms have emerged as mission-critical tools for brands seeking to deliver personalized, contextual, and real-time interactions. Enterprises across retail, banking, travel, food services, and healthcare are investing in MEA platforms to drive retention, increase customer lifetime value, and orchestrate omnichannel journeys that align with customer behaviour and preferences.

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “Mobile Engagement Automation is no longer a nice-to-have – it's a strategic pillar for customer-centric growth. With innovations in AI, predictive analytics, and behavioural segmentation, leading MEA platforms are helping brands reimagine engagement, loyalty, and revenue generation.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional Mobile Engagement Automation platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top Mobile Engagement Automation platform vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Mobile Engagement Automation solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, customer data platforms, and real-time journey orchestration are transforming MEA solutions to improve engagement precision and drive behavioural conversions.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Acoustic, Adobe, Airship, Braze, CleverTap, Klaviyo, Marigold, MessageGears, MoEngage, OneSignal, PAR Punchh, Salesforce, SessionM, Upland Software, Vibes, WebEngage, Webex, and Xtremepush.

Why This Matters for MEA Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Mobile Engagement Automation solution providers, these insights are essential to uncovering emerging growth territories, refining go-to-market strategies and anticipating shifts in customer behaviour. As mobile-first strategies gain traction, vendors must ensure their platforms provide scalable messaging infrastructure, real-time personalization, cross-channel support, and deep analytics to remain relevant and impactful in customer engagement strategies.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Mobile Engagement Automation, 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: Mobile Engagement Automation, 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on Mobile Engagement Automation Platform market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Mobile Engagement Automation Platform market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service:

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:...