Avant Technologies Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., announced that following Ainnova's sponsorship and its CEO's role at the 2025 Healthcare Innovation Summit in Mexico City, both Avant and Ainnova, through their joint venture, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., are building on Ainnova's presence in Mexico by expanding its footprint across Latin America. Ainnova has initiated its first commercial pilots in both Chile and the Dominican Republic to work directly with prestigious hospitals that cover the full spectrum of care-from primary to highly specialized services. These pilot programs aim to demonstrate, cost reduction in preventive diagnostics; increased efficiency in medical resource allocation and patient flow; enhanced institutional reputation driven by technological innovation; and improved profitability for participating healthcare centers through optimized patient referrals. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.38.
