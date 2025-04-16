JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman Slams Mines & Minerals Bill As An Attack On Provincial Rights

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has condemned the new Mines and Minerals Bill, calling it an assault on provincial resources.

In a press conference held in Peshawar, he criticized the bill, stating that it seeks to usurp provincial control over local resources, marking a dangerous trend of centralization.

He warned that if the federal government does not reconsider its position, the party would be forced to take action, rallying the public to protect their rights.“If the government does not wake up to this reality, we will have to take to the streets, and the people will rise to defend their rightful resources,” he asserted.

Maulana emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution and urged that no bill should be passed that violates its spirit. "The constitution is sacred, and any law that undermines its integrity should not be allowed,” he said, reiterating that his party would not accept any changes to the 18th Amendment.

The JUI-F leader made it clear that there would be no compromise on provincial rights.“We will not allow international forces or the federal government to seize our resources,” he declared. He also highlighted that if businesses are to operate in the province, it must be under provincial terms and conditions.“The provincial government should have full authority over its resources.”

Fazl-ur-Rehman further explained that any foreign investment should be conducted through the federal government, but under the conditions set by the provincial government, ensuring that local interests remain protected.

Turning his criticism to the provincial government, he claimed that the region was plagued by instability and lawlessness, with the ruling authorities seemingly detached from the reality on the ground. "The government is in a deep slumber, and it's time they wake up and address the situation," he said.

Additionally, the JUI-F chief called for resuming talks with Afghanistan to resolve the issue of refugees, emphasizing the need for a scheduled plan to manage the repatriation process.

Looking ahead, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman announced two major rallies: a March against Israel on April 27 at Minar-e-Pakistan and a Million March in Peshawar on March 11. "We will fight for the rights granted to us by the constitution," he declared passionately.