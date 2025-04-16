Visier Brings Workforce AI To Enterprises Running Microsoft 365 Copilot

Visier's Vee Integration with Microsoft Copilot puts people and work insights in the flow of work; support for Microsoft Azure marketplace makes it easier than ever for Microsoft's customers to purchase and adopt Visier AI-powered Workforce Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC and AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, a globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, today made a significant leap forward in its mission to bring people data and intelligence to business decision makers and people managers at every level of the enterprise. Announced today at Outsmart, the company's annual global customer conference, Visier's wildly successful workforce AI digital assistant, Vee, is now fully integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot, making it possible for every Copilot user to access vital information about their workforce, simply and securely. Visier also announced the availability of its award-winning Visier People ® product on Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure, and that it is now available in the Azure Marketplace , making AI-powered workforce intelligence easier to embed within enterprise systems and applications.

"By embedding Vee into Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're dismantling the barriers between workforce data and decision-making in the flow of work," said Keith Bigelow, Senior Vice President & Chief Product Officer at Visier. "This integration ensures that critical workforce insights are surfaced in real-time, within the applications leaders already use – enabling them to act with confidence and agility."

The Vee integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot enhances how organizational leaders can access and benefit from workforce intelligence, embedding Visier's AI-generated insights within the workflow of creating documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in the familiar Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint applications. This seamless experience ensures that workforce data is not just accessible, but actionable, empowering leaders to drive strategic decision-making with AI-enhanced efficiency.

"In today's unique and dynamic nature of workforce data, our mutual customers rely on AI solutions like Visier Vee to access people data and gain AI-enhanced insights from HR systems and proprietary enterprise applications," said Dan Stevenson, Partner GPM in Microsoft 365 Copilot Ecosystem at Microsoft. "The Visier Vee agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot enables workforce managers to more readily access people data using natural language within the familiar Microsoft 365 Copilot experience, seamlessly integrated with Microsoft applications like Teams, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel."

Having Copilot as a single source for workforce and other types of AI-enhanced information brings users into a new era of productivity.

Key Benefits of Vee in Microsoft 365 Copilot:



Single User Interface for AI: Microsoft 365 Copilot's unified and secure UI simplifies the complexity of the AI ecosystem, offering a single entry point for managing diverse agents, with Vee readily integrated.



Access to data in the flow of work: Workforce data, and AI-powered insights drawn from that data, are made accessible within familiar Microsoft applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, streamlining workflows. No need to leave a Microsoft application to search for information.



Insights are readily available and easy to access: Users can obtain workforce intelligence and insights by asking questions within their familiar Microsoft environment, removing the barrier of learning a new platform.



Ability to use the combined power of Visier and Microsoft: Users can access workforce insights, charts, and explanations, and to utilize features such as text insertion, narrative summarization, and chart customization within their workflows to accelerate productivity.

Continued robust security and data privacy: Users can continue to rely on Visier's proven security model ensuring data is only provided to those authorized to see it.

Visier People Now Available on Azure

In addition to the Copilot integration, Visier also announced that Visier People is now generally available in the Azure Marketplace and can contribute toward your organization's Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). This milestone enables Microsoft customers to optimize their cloud investments while seamlessly integrating Visier's People Data Platform into their enterprise ecosystem.

By using advanced AI models through Azure OpenAI service, Visier customers can now unlock advanced AI-driven workforce insights while benefiting from Azure's scalability, security, and cost efficiency.

"Visier on Microsoft Azure is a game-changer for organizations aligning their workforce AI strategy with their cloud environment," continued Bigelow. "This relationship accelerates time-to-value for our customers while harnessing Microsoft's robust AI and cloud capabilities."

For timely updates from Visier, visit the newsroom at:

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries-including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit .

Microsoft, Copilot, and Azure are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

Media Contact:

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED