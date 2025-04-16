Agentic CTV Advertising Lands In The U.S. As Olyzon Expands Globally

Global clients LVMH, Nissan using Olyzon's AI-native ad tech to solve longstanding structural inefficiencies that hold back CTV investments; CEO Jules Minvielle Relocates to New York; Zach Sorscher appointed SVP of Sales

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olyzon , The Agentic CTV Advertising Platform, has launched in the U.S. with AI-native solutions that leading global brands are using to transform connected television (CTV) into the most powerful digital advertising channel. Built from the ground up with AI, Olyzon's AI agents advance automation, transparency, and scalable performance.

Olyzon's AI agents empower brands and agencies to take dynamic, intelligent action at run-time-making complex media decisions simpler, smarter, and more effective. The intelligence executed are critical path to solving the issues stalling CTV's growth. Unlike legacy ad tech built for waning media channels like display, Olyzon's AI-native platform can provide real-time control to deliver outcomes: media plan automation determines optimal reach strategy across premium programming; agents use program-level data to curate the optimal moment of ad delivery, and go on to determine optimal ad sequencing all while pacing to assure reach delivery. And finally, Olyzon offers full transparency on every ad transaction. With Olyzon, advertisers maximize CTV investments and brand impact-at scale.

Global Brands Already Seeing Success with Olyzon

Olyzon's AI has already generated outstanding outcomes for many of the world's most iconic brands.

"As CTV continues to evolve, we need trusted partners who can help us maximize both reach and effectiveness," said Laura Danzer, Senior Global Media Manager at luxury brand LOEWE (LVMH). "Olyzon's AI-driven approach gives us confidence that our investments are reaching the right audiences, in the right moments, across premium content environments. We're excited to see how their expansion into the U.S. will further evolve the CTV landscape."

At Nissan, Media & Advertising Manager Julien Dobisz said: "We have recently decided to integrate Olyzon into our marketing strategy. This solution captures the audience's attention in an immersive and engaging environment with precise targeting, while providing detailed insights to measure the effectiveness of our advertising investments."

Olyzon boasts other top-tier brands like Accor, Audi, BNP Paribas, IKEA, Levi's, Longines, Mastercard, MG, PUIG, Red Bull and more. Premium publisher partners include Amagi Ads, BFM RMC Ads, FUBO, LG Ads, M6, PLEX, Titan OS, TCL, VIDAA, VIZIO, World Poker Tour, and more.

Founder-Led Expansion to the U.S. Market

Relocating from France to New York, serial entrepreneur CEO & co-founder Jules Minvielle will continue to lead Olyzon's growth. Minivielle has a proven track record of building and scaling high-growth adtech companies. He previously co-founded Mozoo, a digital creative agency for adtech mobile activation acquired in 2023, and Ogury, a global adtech company built on privacy-first innovation.

"Despite the rise of digital screens of varying sizes, television remains the most powerful stage for brands to engage audiences at scale," said Jules Minivielle, CEO and co-founder of Olyzon. "Yet, CTV advertising remains fragmented, inefficient and opaque. Olyzon was built to transform that reality-with agentic solutions that automate media planning, deliver multi-format creative activation, offer full transparency, and scale performance across the premium content. The future of CTV advertising is agentic, and Olyzon is leading the way."

Strengthening U.S. Operations with Key Leadership Hire

Olyzon has appointed Zach Sorscher as Senior Vice President of Sales. A seasoned adtech executive, Sorscher brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of driving revenue growth for top advertising platforms and building strategic partnerships across media and technology companies.

"Olyzon is solving some of CTV's biggest challenges by delivering AI solutions that empower advertisers to achieve unmatched precision, performance, and scale," said Zach Sorscher, SVP of Sales at Olyzon. "CTV is at a turning point, and I'm thrilled to join Jules and the team at this pivotal moment to bring agentic activation for CTV to U.S. marketers."

About Olyzon

Olyzon is the agentic CTV advertising platform delivering the attention leading global brands deserve on CTV. Built from the ground up with artificial intelligence, Olyzon's AI agents advance automation, transparency, and scalable performance-empowering brands and agencies to take dynamic, intelligent action. The AI-native platform automates media planning across premium inventory, leverages contextual AI signals for proprietary program-level targeting and audience intelligence, and invites audience engagement with immersive ad formats and intelligent sequencing. Founded in 2024 with offices in Paris and New York, Olyzon helps advertisers maximize investments and brand impact that Thrive with All Eyes On CTV. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez

[email protected]

917.656.5945

SOURCE Olyzon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED