Highbridge Premium Signs Wisconsin Distribution Agreement With GALA Ventures

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GALA Ventures LLC is a pioneering force in Wisconsin's emerging THC market. Motivated by the shifting landscape of cannabis legalization in the state, GALA Ventures has strategically positioned itself as the leading distributor of THC products. Badger Liquor Co., Inc., an icon in the Wisconsin distribution scene, serves as an independent third-party service to GALA Ventures, LLC.

HighBridge Premium is in its 5th year of making unique, delicious, and low dose Hemp THC Delta-9 infused beverages. A Multi-State Organization with a growing national footprint, HighBridge offers three types of alcohol-free faux Beers, each with its own flavor profile and dosage: "eeZee daZe", replicates a light beer and has 5mg THC; "Alpine Rush" a craft style beverage with 8mg THC; and Neblina del Pacifico, in the tradition of a fine Mexican lager has 10 mg THC + 2mg CBD. Its "ReFrsh" effervescent botanicals brings a different approach to conventional seltzers and is available in 2 unique flavors, Cucumber-Mint and Watermelon-Basil. And, with its Co-Branding Partner, Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm, has introduced a suite of "Magical Ice TeaZ". Three teas, three dosing alternatives, all reflective of Jim's Chicago and Blues roots.

GALA is committed to meeting the evolving needs and preferences of consumers across the state. "Our shared commitment to quality, education and commercial integrity makes GALA the perfect distribution partner", said James Hunter, Founder and CEO of HighBridge. Belushi's Farm Founder, Jim Belushi added "Our partnership with HighBridge Premium isn't just a collaboration; it's a recipe for magic, proving that when two bold brands join forces, the Hemp Delta-9 market gets a taste of something truly extraordinary. And now, with GALA in the mix, it's not just a win-win-it's a win-win-win with a cherry on top!"

HighBridge Premium is excited and proud to join GALA Ventures in its dedication to driving positive change and shaping the future of responsible cannabis consumption in Wisconsin. Just in time for the "420" and Cinco de Mayo celebrations!

HighBridge PremiumTM (Highbridge Holdings, Inc.) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its consulting, lab and marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 market ready products and expects to add several more in 2025. HighBridge products are currently available in, Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina, and expects to add 10 additional states in 2025. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an International footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity.

