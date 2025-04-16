Jacobs Secures Environmental Services Contract With US Air Force

Multi-year award supports environmental compliance and restoration efforts for US Air Force installations and federal agencies globally

DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) was selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to deliver architecture and engineering globally through an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple award task order contract (MATOC) to support environmental restoration, environmental conservation, planning and environmental quality.

Under this contract, Jacobs will provide comprehensive environmental services to the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Material Command, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Centre, AFCEC and other Department of Defense and federal agencies. Support will include planning, investigation, assessment, design, construction phase design and field inspection.

"Jacobs has provided critical infrastructure and associated architecture and engineering services across all end markets to the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr. "This contract is one example of how national security isn't just about what happens inside a base-it encompasses a holistic perspective that includes the resilience of critical infrastructure such as cyber networks, water systems, energy grids and the environmental landscape."

The U.S. Air Force and the AFCEC environmental program value the anticipated contract ceiling at $1.5 billion. Jacobs will provide services under a five-year base period and one five-year option period.

Jacobs also supports other U.S. federal organizations with environmental compliance, remediation, regeneration and associated critical infrastructure and program management solutions. These include working with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic under a single-award IDIQ to provide multimedia environmental compliance engineering in the eastern half of the U.S., Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to restore multiple installations through environmental engineering. Jacobs has worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at the Velsicol superfund site for more than 20 years, restoring health and safety to residents and wildlife habitats along Pine River, Michigan, and more recently aiding in efforts to clean up and restore 22 of the 25 remaining Great Lakes Areas of Concern by 2030.

Jacobs is ranked No. 1 in Sanitary & Storm Sewers, Sewer & Waste and Wastewater Treatment, and No. 2 in Chemical & Soil Remediation and Site Assessment & Compliance by Engineering News Record in 2024 . Jacobs has also been ranked the No. 2 global environmental and sustainability consultancy in the Environment Analyst 's latest Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment from the 2023 fiscal year.

