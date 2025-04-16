Altair Partners With Databricks To Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation

"We are thrilled to partner with Databricks to empower our customers to stay ahead of the competition by achieving faster, smarter, and more efficient outcomes," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Through this collaboration, we are helping customers not just analyze their data but truly activate it-transforming fragmented data into intelligent systems that can learn, reason, and act. Together, Altair and Databricks are redefining the future of data science and analytics."

Customers can leverage Altair RapidMiner's robust data preparation, machine learning , and deployment capabilities to better extract insights from their data in Databricks. This collaboration marks a milestone in advancing accessible, scalable, and impactful AI and machine learning solutions – paving the way for transformative innovation and enabling businesses to realize the full potential of their data for years to come.

"We've been impressed by Altair's innovative approach to data preparation and machine learning," said Ariel Amster, director of strategic technology partners, Databricks. "Our partnership will leverage the benefits of Altair RapidMiner and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help customers explore, analyze and take action on data at scale."

Enabling Enterprise Modernization with Altair RapidMiner and Databricks

Customers can use Altair RapidMiner to directly access, prepare, and analyze data in Databricks without data duplication. The platform's full-stack AI capabilities-from low-code AutoML to sophisticated MLOps, agent frameworks, and high-speed visualization-empower organizations to quickly prototype, deploy, and scale AI applications using data stored in Databricks.

Altair RapidMiner also offers native support for SAS language execution-one of only two platforms in the world with this capability-allowing customers to preserve and extend the value of their existing analytics investments while modernizing their workflows. This unique capability, especially when linked with Databricks, combines past and present into a single enterprise strategy.

Powering Knowledge Graphs and Data Fabrics with Databricks Data

A key differentiator is Altair RapidMiner's massively parallel processing (MPP) knowledge graph technology-purpose-built to support knowledge graph creation, data fabrics, and ontology modeling at enterprise scale.

By integrating with Databricks, customers can use the Altair RapidMiner knowledge graph engine to connect, contextualize, and activate all types of data-structured, unstructured, and streaming. These graph-powered fabrics form the foundation for a new generation of intelligent systems, enabling generative AI models and autonomous agents to navigate the full complexity of an organization's digital operations.

Built for the Real World

Together, Altair and Databricks offer an unmatched platform for the modern, intelligent enterprise. This partnership delivers not only the infrastructure needed for data-driven transformation-but also the intelligence to drive it forward.

