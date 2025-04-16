Weibo Publishes 2024 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

BEIJING, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced that it has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The ESG report comprehensively showcases the Company's value creation across various topics, such as social responsibility, technological innovation, information security, employee development, content ecosystem, and green operations, demonstrating Weibo's long-term commitment to sustainable development.

"We firmly believe that ESG is evolving from a value-driven philosophy into a core competitive advantage for corporate sustainability," said Mr. Charles Chao, Chairman of the Board of Weibo. "Looking ahead, Weibo remains dedicated to its vision of 'making the world a better place with the power of Weibo'. We will continue to refine our ESG management framework, improve our governance, and collaborate with all stakeholders to advance global ESG initiatives and build a sustainable and prosperous future for humanity. With unwavering dedication, Weibo is confident in making steady and ongoing progress on its ESG journey, beefing up our efforts into creating a brighter future."

Weibo 2024 ESG Highlights:

1. Advocating Social Welfare and Leveraging Social Media Value: Over 24,000 Public Welfare Projects Launched on the Weibo Charity Platform

Leveraging the value proposition of social media platform, Weibo actively fulfills social responsibilities together with its user community. The platform actively champions social causes, such as emergency disaster relief, rural revitalization, traditional Chinese culture promotion, and care for underprivileged communities. By the end of 2024, the Weibo Charity Platform had launched over 24,000 public welfare projects, attracting over 51 million individual donations, with total contribution exceeding RMB 760 million. Weibo has established a widely connected social-collaborative network that facilitates real-time information exchange. In response to emergencies such as pandemics, floods, and earthquakes, Weibo has quickly mobilized resources, creating a comprehensive emergency response mechanism that integrates publicity, action, and resource mobilization.

Additionally, leveraging its diverse content ecosystem and matrix of professional accounts, Weibo continues to promote rural revitalization and traditional Chinese culture. In 2024, Weibo initiated over 1,000 topics related to rural revitalization, generating over 20 billion views and over 5 million discussions. Weibo has also collaborated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, intangible cultural heritage inheritors, celebrities, top content generators, public welfare organization and business enterprises, etc. to launch the #Revitalize Intangible Cultural Heritage Plan#, enhancing the influence of intangible cultural heritage.

2. Creating Community Value through Diverse Content Ecosystem and Empowering Product Experience with Technological Innovation: Content in Comprehensive Media Formats Covering 39 Verticals and Self-Developed "Zhiwei" Large Language Model

Weibo actively enriches its vertical content ecosystem and beefs up support for quality content creators, striving to provide users with rich, diverse, and high-quality multimedia content.

As of 2024, Weibo has fostered a comprehensive content ecosystem covering 39 verticals, including entertainment, sports, game, digital, and automobiles, etc., which forms multiple interest circles and social ecosystem to fulfill the diversified content consumption needs of our user community. In 2024, Weibo officially launched its audio feature and support the growth and development of audio content creators.

With a vibrant vertical content ecosystem, Weibo also embraces the trend of artificial intelligence (AI) and explores the application of AI technology across various business scenarios. In 2024, Weibo's proprietary "Zhiwei" large language model successfully completed registration. We also rolled out AI-powered features, such as Weibo Intelligent Search, content summary, and AI interaction accounts, to optimize user experience, facilitate content generation and enhance interaction efficiency.

3. Building an Equal and Diverse Workplace and Empowering Employee Development: Female Employees Account for 53% of Total

Weibo champions equality and diversity in daily operations and is committed to creating an equal, inclusive, and healthy work environment through management policies, clear organizational structures, and training activities.

During the recruitment process, Weibo ensures that female candidates have equal opportunities. By the end of 2024, female employees accounted for 53% of total employees, with women occupying 47% of STEM1-related positions. Women hold various leadership roles within the company, including senior management positions and board members.

Weibo has established a comprehensive talent training system, achieving a 100% employee training coverage rate, with an average training duration of approximately 28 hours per employee in 2024. We provide employees with ample development opportunities, competitive package, and care programs, enhancing their sense of belonging and recognition. In 2024, our employee dedication rate was 84%, according to our annual employee satisfaction survey. Weibo has also won several outstanding employer awards.

4. Practicing Low-Carbon Development and Building Sustainable Data Centers: 39% Reduction in Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Over Three Years

Weibo is firmly committed to low-carbon development, integrating green operations into its core business strategies. We endeavor to save energy and reduce carbon footprint across our data centers, daily operations, as well as supply chain. In 2024, Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 39% compared with 2021, when we published our first ESG report.

Weibo is dedicated to building sustainable data centers, with the two main data centers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region designed with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2, with 50% green power usage. In 2024, Sina Plaza, the headquarter of Weibo, further gained LEED Platinum certification for operations by refining green management, on top of the LEED Platinum-level green building certification obtained in construction phase.

Weibo also leverages its platform influence to hold diverse environmental protection-themed activities and educational initiatives. Connecting celebrities, e-sports KOLs, experts, and well-known enterprises, we help amplify the voices of environmental organizations.

5. Enhancing Corporate Governance and Strengthening Responsible Platform: Participation in Multiple Industry Standard Formulations

Weibo continuously optimizes its information security management system and safeguards user privacy, fostering a trustworthy and responsible platform. Additionally, Weibo actively engages in industry communication and co-construction and takes an active role in shaping industry standards. In 2024, Weibo participated in the formulation of 11 industry standards and 17 group standards in the areas of information security and privacy protection. Weibo also contributed to the formulation of Self-Regulatory Initiative for AI Generated Content, which aims to call on the industry to reach a consensus and jointly advance the healthy development of the generative AI sector, with focus on data security, privacy protection and content ecosystem.

Weibo's 2024 ESG report is available in both Chinese and English. For more information on our ESG reports and policies, please visit .

Note: STEM refers to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic.

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

