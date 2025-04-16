Saddleback Medical Center Named To Newsweek's America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 List Three-Years Running

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are deeply honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Maternity Hospitals," says Christine Huff , MSN-INF, RNC-OB, director, The Women's Hospital Saddleback Medical Center. "We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of care for expectant mothers and their babies, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our community."

The America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 ranking awards the leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. based on:

Hospital Quality Metrics: Indicators relevant to maternity care were considered.Patient Experience Surveys: Publicly available data from patient surveys was used to analyze the overall patient experience in the hospital.Nationwide Online Survey: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses, and midwives, were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

Saddleback Medical Center's commitment to best practices, driven by research and outcomes, sets it apart in Orange County. Having implemented initiatives to reduce infection rates and support vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC), empowers women with safe, evidence-based childbirth options. The cesarean birth rate for first-time, low-risk mothers at Saddleback Medical Center is 23.2%, lower than national and state targets.

High-quality maternity care, provided from pregnancy through birth and postpartum, is key to the long-term health of newborns and women who give birth. Given that maternity care is a major component of healthcare, Newsweek and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, have partnered to identify America's Best Maternity Hospitals in 2025.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Our hospital offers a range of quality services, including being the only hospital to offer a maternity concierge to every patient (not just patients who are high-risk), a 24/7 advice nurse phone line, and lactation consultants," says Huff. "We have an on-site level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to address high-risk pregnancies and emergencies; along with our Obstetric Emergency Department, we are equipped to safeguard your health throughout your pregnancy and postpartum period."

For over 35 years, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center has been a leader in maternity care, pioneering the first Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) suites in Orange County since 1988. Today, these suites are designed with the health and bonding benefits of keeping mom and baby together while ensuring the mother's comfort needs are met. In addition, the LDRP suites feature large windows for natural light, Bluetooth speakers, lavender-scented towels, freshly baked cookies, and a celebration brunch. They also include peanut balls and rocking chairs for mobility during labor, with six suites equipped with soaking tubs.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among Healthgrade's America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare/saddleback .

