Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Filing Of 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

