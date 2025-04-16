22 X Ventures Invests In Purewager Group, LLC To Transform The U.S. Gaming Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private Equity Firm Expands Portfolio with a High-Growth Investment in Mobile Sports Betting and Gaming Innovation

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22 X Ventures, a private equity firm known for investing in disruptive and mission-driven companies, today announced its strategic investment in PureWager Group, LLC , an emerging force in the U.S. sports betting and online gaming sector.

Founded by gaming veterans Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks , PureWager brings together over 50 years of combined leadership in gaming, fintech, and global entertainment technologies. The company is developing a next-generation platform that integrates real-time fan engagement, cutting-edge gamification, and AI-powered personalization. Its proprietary technology stack is well underway, with key operational milestones scheduled ahead of its official launch in 2025.

“PureWager is uniquely positioned to capture a meaningful share of the booming online sports betting market,” said Minh Le , Managing Partner at 22 X Ventures.“Their bold vision, commitment to ethical user engagement, and AI-powered platform make them one of the most compelling opportunities in the space.”

The U.S. sports betting market is projected to surpass $45 billion by 2030 , driven by accelerating legislation and increased access through both state and sovereign tribal partnerships. 22 X Ventures' investment will help PureWager fast-track its go-to-market strategy, licensing efforts, and platform innovation.

“Over the past 30+ months, PureWager has quietly developed a series of strategic advantages and partnerships that will give us a competitive edge at launch,” said Wayne Stevenson , Co-Founder of PureWager Group.

“This platform is designed to do more than entertain-it's meant to redefine how communities engage with gaming in an ethical and immersive way,” added Elliott Banks , Co-Founder of PureWager Group.

This investment marks a continued expansion of 22 X Ventures' portfolio in high-impact sectors including fintech, infrastructure, AI, and gaming innovation.

About 22 X Ventures, LLC

22 X Ventures, LLC is a private equity firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more .

About PureWager Group, LLC

PureWager Group, LLC is a gaming technology company reimagining the sports betting experience through real-time interaction, personalized engagement, and responsible innovation. Co-founded by Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks , the company is preparing for a national rollout of its proprietary platform in regulated and sovereign markets across the United States.

