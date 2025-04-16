Rooney Law Expands To Chicago Welcomes Kevin Mcanally As Partner To Lead Technology Practice

Kevin McAnally, Partner and Tech Practice Lead in Chicago

- Allan RooneyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rooney Law , a leading international law firm focused on supporting high-growth and emerging companies, announced today the opening of its new office in Chicago, marking a significant step in the firm's national expansion. As part of this strategic move, the firm welcomes the return of corporate and technology attorney Kevin McAnally as a Partner, where he will lead the firm's Technology Practice from its new Midwest hub.A seasoned legal executive with more than two decades of experience, McAnally brings deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and commercial transactions across the software, technology, and consulting sectors. His background includes law firm and in-house leadership roles, giving him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities that growth-stage companies face.“Kevin's return to Rooney is a homecoming in every sense,” said Allan Rooney, Founding Partner of Rooney Law.“He played a formative role in shaping our emerging companies practice, and his experience at the intersection of law and tech-both in-house and as outside counsel-is a perfect match for the evolving needs of our clients. Establishing a presence in Chicago allows us to deepen our relationships in a city that's home to an increasingly dynamic and diverse innovation economy.”Rooney's Chicago expansion also reflects the firm's commitment to supporting a global client base. The strengthening of its U.S. presence not only enhances service to domestic clients but also provides a valuable entry point for non-U.S. companies looking to establish or expand their operations in the American market.McAnally rejoins Rooney after nearly a decade in senior legal roles within the Salesforce ecosystem. He initially departed the firm to lead legal at CloudCraze, a B2B commerce platform later acquired by Salesforce. He then spent several years supporting global strategic transactions at Salesforce before joining Certinia (formerly FinancialForce), a Salesforce ISV partner, where he oversaw commercial legal matters and helped lead the company through its sale to Haveli Investments.During his previous tenure at Rooney from 2013 to 2017, McAnally led the firm's Emerging Companies practice, advising on corporate formation, finance, and commercial growth strategies. His return comes at a time when the firm is investing in new markets and doubling down on its commitment to founders and innovators.“Rooney has always had a unique ability to align legal strategy with business growth,” said McAnally.“I'm excited to return at a moment of expansion and to help build a practice that supports the next generation of technology companies not just in Chicago but nationwide.”Rooney Law's new Chicago office complements its existing presence in New York, San Francisco, and London and its affiliation in Hong Kong, reinforcing its commitment to providing practical, business-focused legal counsel to founders, investors, and high-growth enterprises across the country and beyond.About Rooney LawRooney Law is a boutique law firm serving founders, growth-stage companies, and investors with deep experience in corporate, technology, and commercial legal matters. The firm combines big-law capabilities with an agile, business-first approach, helping clients scale, raise capital, and navigate complex transactions in the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit - .

Frank De Maria

Purposeful Advisors

+1 347-647-0284

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.