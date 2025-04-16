RWA Inc. Appoints Fintech Executive And Entrepreneur Shaunt Sarkissian To Its Board Of Directors

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWA Inc., a leading company providing infrastructure for the tokenization of real-world assets, announces the appointment of fintech executive and entrepreneur Shaunt Sarkissian to its Board of Directors. Sarkissian brings more than 20 years of experience leading innovation in payments, digital identity, and financial technology, with a track record that spans founding, scaling, and advising high-impact ventures across regulated markets.

He is the Founder and CEO of Innovian Ventures, a venture firm focused on emerging technologies, and Executive Chairman of X Co, a U.S.-based startup accelerator supporting early-stage tech companies. Previously, Sarkissian served as Chief Markets Officer at The Bank of London Group and as Head of Payments at Uphold, Inc., following their acquisition of Cortex MCP, a company he founded and led as CEO.

His background also includes leadership roles at ROAM Data, where he secured strategic partnerships with major players like PayPal, Google, and Groupon, and at CyberSource and FEI Company. Sarkissian is the inventor of multiple U.S. and international patents in payments and digital identity, and has consistently delivered innovative solutions in regulated markets.

Kevin Yunai, CEO of RWA Inc., said:

"Shaunt brings a rare combination of vision, product expertise, and operational experience. His understanding of financial infrastructure and regulation is a perfect fit for our next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome him to the Board."

RWA Inc. is currently listed on KuCoin, Gate.io, and MEXC, and has built a network of more than 50 strategic partners. RWA Inc. is focused on building secure, transparent, and scalable access to tokenized assets for businesses.

Shaunt Sarkissian said:

"RWA Inc. is building real infrastructure for one of the most important shifts in digital finance. The team has already executed critical steps toward delivering compliant and scalable tokenization solutions. I'm looking forward to helping the company grow its platform and expand its impact globally."

About RWA Inc

RWA Inc offers the infrastructure for end-to-end real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through a cutting-edge multi-asset platform that includes tokenization as-a service, a launchpad, and a network of investors. With a short-term focus on startup utility tokens for our go-to-market strategy, our primary aim is to strategically and compliantly expand into startup equity tokens, real estate, collectibles, and other asset classes via registered security tokens. As an innovator in the RWA niche, we help tech startups and established companies successfully launch utility tokens and thrive in the Web3 market. Our approach addresses the need for extensive tokenization support for Web2 startups, fostering their dynamic growth potential. Our versatile solution aims to unlock opportunities across diverse asset classes, enhance liquidity, broaden market reach, support business development, and unlock asset value, effectively meeting market demands as technologies and laws continue to develop.

