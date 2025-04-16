Tuxcare Unveils Custom Linux Kernel Development And Maintenance Services

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its Custom Linux Kernel Development and Maintenance Services that harness TuxCare's proven kernel expertise and industry-leading security.With a track record of maintaining more than 150 custom Linux kernels for customers, TuxCare handles the entire kernel development lifecycle in a manner that fits an organization's specific requirements, spanning individualized design, driver development, backporting, module customization, performance tuning and documentation support. Additionally, the services can include live patching and continuous security maintenance as well as long-term support that's needed to provide stability and peace of mind.“TuxCare now offers the industry's smoothest, most flexible collaboration process for custom kernel development and maintenance,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“We're pleased to offer tailor-made, highly individualized services that not only fit the specific needs of an organization's environment but also eliminate notable burdens for internal teams. The result is a business-enabling offering that allows customers to focus on their core business.”The new services create an end-to-end partnership between TuxCare and the customer, with the needed experts available to provide:- Hardware Support: Seamlessly integrate specialized hardware with custom drivers and optimizations- Legacy Support: Maintain compatibility with mission-critical legacy systems- Security Hardening: Implement kernel-level security features and module signing- Attack Surface Reduction: Remove unneeded drivers and subsystems to minimize vulnerabilities- Enhanced Performance: Strip out unnecessary modules and tweak kernel parameters for ultra-low latency or high throughput- Regulatory Compliance Assistance: Meet industry-specific requirements with certified kernel modificationsTo learn more and to schedule a call with a TuxCare development expert, visit: /custom-linux-kernel-development-and-maintenance-servicesAbout TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

