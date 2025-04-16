Asia-Pacific Low-Carbon Aluminum Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2034: Climate Mitigation Initiatives To Increase Demand For Sustainably Sourced Aluminum
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|85
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$34.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$61.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Increasing Investments in Low-Carbon Aluminum
1.1.2 Government Activities Toward the Establishment of Low-Carbon Infrastructure
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 Ecosystem of the Low-Carbon Aluminum Market
1.3.1 Regulatory/Certification Bodies
1.3.2 Government Programs
1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities
1.4 Market Dynamics Overview
1.4.1 Market Drivers
1.4.1.1 Increasing Attention of Governments toward Decarbonization of Core Contributing Commodities
1.4.1.2 Growing Research and Development Activities to Achieve Near Zero Emissions
1.4.2 Market Challenges
1.4.2.1 Lower Recycling Rates for Aluminum in Various Industries
1.4.2.2 Volatile Low-Carbon Aluminum Prices
1.4.3 Business Strategies
1.4.3.1 Product Developments
1.4.3.2 Market Developments
1.4.4 Corporate Strategies
1.4.4.1 Partnerships and Joint Ventures
1.4.5 Market Opportunities
1.4.5.1 Low-Carbon Aluminum in Niche Segments such as Ultra-Low-CO2 Grades
1.4.5.2 Climate Mitigation Initiatives to Increase Demand for Sustainably Sourced Aluminum
1.5 Start-Ups Landscape
1.5.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
1.6 Patent Analysis
1.6.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Number of Patents, by Year and by Country)
1.7 Embedded Carbon Emissions in Aluminum Production
1.8 Trade Analysis: Aluminum, 2021-2023
1.9 Key Operating Aluminum Plants, 2023
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.3.1 Application
2.2.3.2 Product
2.2.4 China
2.2.4.1 Application
2.2.4.2 Product
2.2.5 Japan
2.2.5.1 Application
2.2.5.2 Product
2.2.6 India
2.2.6.1 Application
2.2.6.2 Product
2.2.7 South Korea
2.2.7.1 Application
2.2.7.2 Product
2.2.8 ASEAN
2.2.8.1 Application
2.2.8.2 Product
2.2.9 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
2.2.9.1 Application
2.2.9.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.2.1 Vedanta Aluminium & Power
3.2.1.1 Overview
3.2.1.2 Top Competitors
3.2.1.3 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Use Industries
3.2.1.5 Key Personnel
3.2.1.6 Analyst View
3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2023
3.2.2 China Hongqiao Group Limited
3.2.3 Capral Limited
3.2.4 Runaya
3.2.5 South32
3.2.6 PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium
4 Research Methodology
