Easybiz Launches In Luxembourg To Modernize Incorporation And Accounting Services

EasyBiz: Smart Accounting and Incorporation in Luxembourg

Digital-first platform combines automation with trusted local expertise - built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs.

- Daniil Kirikov, founder of EazyBizLUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EasyBiz, a digital-first platform for company formation and accounting services, has officially launched in Luxembourg. Designed by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, EasyBiz brings together smart automation and decades of fiduciary expertise to deliver a seamless, fully online experience.Rethinking the business journey in LuxembourgLuxembourg may be one of Europe's most business-friendly countries, but launching and running a company has often remained stuck in the past - slow, paperwork-heavy, and hard to navigate. EasyBiz aims to change that.The platform simplifies every stage of business management - from incorporation to day-to-day accounting - all in one place, and entirely online. Its mission is to remove administrative complexity from founders' plates, so they can focus on building their business.What EasyBiz offers:EasyBiz offers a complete digital solution, enabling founders to incorporate their company remotely in just a few days and take control of their finances from one intuitive, all-in-one dashboard. EasyBiz delivers a powerful set of tools backed by expert support:- Remote company formation: Register SARL, SARL-S, or other structures 100% online - no paperwork, no waiting, no trips to the notary.- Digital KYC and guided onboarding: Navigate the incorporation process with a simple, step-by-step interface and human support by your side.- Smart accounting platform : Link bank accounts, upload invoices, and track VAT automatically - all in one dashboard.- Mobile expense management: Scan receipts, manage expenses, and stay organized on the go.- Real-time expert support: Talk to real accountants and legal professionals - no chatbots, no outsourced replies. Our team has over 20 years of fiduciary experience in Luxembourg.What sets EasyBiz apartEasyBiz isn't just an automation tool - it's a smarter way to do business.- No paper. No waiting. Every step, from incorporation to monthly VAT filings, happens online.- Digital-first, expert-backed. Automation cuts time and complexity, while local experts bring decades of fiduciary experience to ensure that every step complies with Luxembourg's regulatory standards.- Built for all stages. From freelancers to startups and growing SMEs, EasyBiz adapts to your needs and speaks both startup and compliance fluently.Why now is the time for digital transformationAs entrepreneurship grows increasingly global and remote, founders need agile tools that match their pace. Traditional corporate services simply aren't built for that.Luxembourg has the talent, stability, and business infrastructure to remain a top destination for entrepreneurs - but legacy systems have made it harder than necessary to launch and grow. EasyBiz bridges the gap between innovation and regulation, modernizing the process so businesses can scale with ease.Founder's PerspectiveDaniil Kirikov, founder of EazyBiz, serial entrepreneur and investor, shares the vision behind EasyBiz:“I truly believe the best things in the world are built by entrepreneurs know what drives value - innovation, R&D, sales - and that bureaucracy, while necessary, creates zero value. At EasyBiz, we measured how much time founders spend on routine accounting tasks and made it our mission to simplify those processes. EasyBiz was built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs - so they can focus on what truly matters: creating value for their business and their clients.”Explore EasyBizFreelancers, founders, and growing teams are invited to discover the platform. EasyBiz offers a free consultation and a unique case review to help you launch - or streamline - your business with confidence.Visit EasyBiz to get started.

