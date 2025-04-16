403
Seica Spa Introduces The New Valid LR System, Designed To Provide A Solution For Customers Looking To Replace Legacy Test Systems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Strambino, April 2025 – Seica SpA, global leader in electronic test solutions, is proud to introduce the new VALID LR system, designed to provide a solution for customers looking to replace legacy test systems which are no longer supported by the original manufacturers. The native multi-resource architecture of the Valid LR gives it the flexibility and performance required for the seamless migration of existing test programs and fixtures, while preserving original fault coverage, ensuring a smooth transition for users.
Seica has an unparalleled experience in providing legacy replacement solutions, with a consolidated success in replacing numerous brands of legacy test systems, enabling customers to maintain long-term logistics support at competitive costs. The hardware and software of Seica's VIPTM platform combine the capability to support older technologies with high performance, state-of-the-art tools, which are then also available for the development of new test programs, in addition to the legacy replacement of existing applications.
The replacement of obsolete systems can be carried out by the Valid LR at three levels:
mechanical, via an adapter enabling the reuse of the original fixtures
electrical, via digital multiplexing hardware able maintain the same distribution of digital I/Os present in the legacy system
software, via automatic tools which enable the migration of existing test programs to Seica's state of the art VIVA TM platform
Versatile Testing Capabilities
The VALID LR supports a full range of test performances including in-circuit test, functional test, dynamic digital test and boundary-scan test. In addition, it can be configured with a range of additional resources such as LED tests, On-Board Programming (OBP)capability, third-party instrumentation.
Advanced Technical Features
VALID LR is engineered for high scalability and performance, with an innovative, cableless architecture, supporting up to 5888 channels with a 1:8 digital multiplexer. It offers up to 24 programmable power supplies ensuring the capability for flexible management of power-on tests. The intuitive, customizable operator interface is built on a PLC system with OPC-UA communication for seamless integration into modern test environments.
The system also includes up to 64 general-purpose I/O channels per Unit Under Test (UUT) and features four independent vacuum paths and two compressed air paths for efficient fixture operation. Additionally, the VALID LR is equipped with 16 OBP channels, compatible with Seica's DeviceClip as well as third party technologies. The front panel provides extensive connectivity options, including USB 3.0 ports, Ethernet, digital sync interfaces for debugging, and compressed air connections, ensuring a versatile and future-proof test solution.
With VALID LR, Seica continues to lead in Legacy Replacement technology, delivering innovative solutions that help customers maintain efficiency, minimize downtime, optimize existing investments and future-proof their testing operations.
About Seica S.p.A.
Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. is an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions for the test and selective soldering of electronic boards and modules. Moreover, Seica provides battery test solutions, automotive electronic board test solutions, infotainment test, as well as electric vehicle inverter and battery charging station test systems. Seica has fully embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, developing solutions to monitor and collect information from machines and industrial plants to enable the optimization of manufacturing processes, maintenance and energy management.
Company headquarters are located in Italy, with direct offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico and Israel.
