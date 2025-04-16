DIAGNOS Announces Major Advances In Cybersecurity Certification By The Cyber Defense Operations Center (COCD) For Its CARA System Application

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the“Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of certain ophthalmic health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces major advances in Cybersecurity certification by the Cyber Defense Operations Center (COCD) for its CARA System application.

As part of its ongoing ISO 27001 certification process, DIAGNOS is pleased to announce that its CARA System application has recently undergone a series of extensive penetration tests, in accordance with the cybersecurity requirements of the Quebec Ministry of Health. The vulnerabilities identified during these tests were rapidly corrected following regression tests carried out in early March 2025. These measures enabled DIAGNOS to receive a positive assessment of CARA's security posture from the Cyber Defense Operational Center (COCD), underlining compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards.

An official notification has been sent to Quebec's healthcare institutions, including CISSS and CIUSSS, as well as CHUM, authorizing them to integrate CARA into their projects.

“Protecting personal data is at the heart of our commitment to our customers. The successful completion of our intrusion test validated by Quebec's Centre opérationnel de cybersécurité gouvernemental (COCD) is indisputable proof of the high level of security of our CARA application. This test marks a key step in our drive to obtain ISO 27001 certification. The planned verification audit will be decisive in confirming our ongoing efforts and commitment to the highest standards of cybersecurity. Our users can have total confidence in our rigorous standards to protect their information. André Larente, CEO DIAGNOS”

In addition, DIAGNOS is also proud to announce that its ISO 27001 certification process is progressing according to plan. Audit dates with certification body Intertek have been set, and an update will be published over the summer.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

